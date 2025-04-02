Outlook mesh: Australia’s leader for external blinds – quality, range, green
Last Updated on 02 Apr 2025
Outlook is Australia’s market leading outdoor mesh for external blinds and outdoor awnings. The Outlook Collection is the most comprehensive available, with a combination of modern and contemporary colours in a variety of textures and qualities.
- 15-Year Warranty
- Greenguard & Microban® Certified
- Dow Ecolibrium™ Technology
- Fire Retardant & Lead-Free
Overview
Outlook Mesh from Ricky Richards
Outlook is Australia’s market leading outdoor mesh for external blinds and outdoor awnings. The Outlook Collection is the most comprehensive available, with a combination of modern and contemporary colours in a variety of textures and qualities. Through constant development and innovation, the Outlook Collection delivers performance and functionality like no other.
The key reasons to specify Outlook against the rest:
- Australia’s largest range of mesh to suit any residential or commercial application where external blinds are used
- Suitable for use in any external blind system
- Manufactured using Dow Ecolibrium – Lowering greenhouse gases by 40% and uses a unique plasticiser that 6 Litres of Oil per average household install
- Market leading sample book that highlights full range of colours and style
- Market leading 10-year UV warranty
Applications Outlook Mesh can be used:
- Residential External blinds
- Commercial External blinds
- Residential or Commercial Awnings
The market leading range
- Outlook Mode: Mode is one of the most versatile products of the Outlook mesh collection with a ‘do it all’ reputation. The construction features a 5% openness and the largest colour range
- Outlook Textures: Small colour range, 5% openness with textured colours
- Outlook Privacy: 1% openness, moderate views with large colour options
- Outlook Zero: Complete visual block out in a variety of colours
- Outlook Zero Stripes: Complete visual block out in variety of striped colours. Only one of its type available
- Outlook Designs: Traditional striped range for awning and blinds with 12% openness
Outlook – Australia’s greenest mesh
Outlook is made from technology that reduces greenhouse gases by 40%! Lowest emission and Gold level certified by Greengaurd. The only socially responsible outdoor mesh available in Australia.
- 98% of the plasticiser is derived from non-fossil fuel based feed stock
- Phthalate and lead free composition
- Lowers greenhouse gases by 40%
- THE AVERAGE HOME USING OUTLOOK SAVES…Up to 12kg of CO2 and 6L of oil