Outlook mesh: Australia’s leader for external blinds – quality, range, green

Outlook Mesh from Ricky Richards

Outlook is Australia’s market leading outdoor mesh for external blinds and outdoor awnings. The Outlook Collection is the most comprehensive available, with a combination of modern and contemporary colours in a variety of textures and qualities. Through constant development and innovation, the Outlook Collection delivers performance and functionality like no other.

The key reasons to specify Outlook against the rest:

Australia’s largest range of mesh to suit any residential or commercial application where external blinds are used

Suitable for use in any external blind system

Manufactured using Dow Ecolibrium – Lowering greenhouse gases by 40% and uses a unique plasticiser that 6 Litres of Oil per average household install

Market leading sample book that highlights full range of colours and style

Market leading 10-year UV warranty

Applications Outlook Mesh can be used:

Residential External blinds

Commercial External blinds

Residential or Commercial Awnings

The market leading range

Outlook Mode: Mode is one of the most versatile products of the Outlook mesh collection with a ‘do it all’ reputation. The construction features a 5% openness and the largest colour range

Outlook Textures: Small colour range, 5% openness with textured colours

Outlook Privacy: 1% openness, moderate views with large colour options

Outlook Zero: Complete visual block out in a variety of colours

Outlook Zero Stripes: Complete visual block out in variety of striped colours. Only one of its type available

Outlook Designs: Traditional striped range for awning and blinds with 12% openness

Outlook – Australia’s greenest mesh

Outlook is made from technology that reduces greenhouse gases by 40%! Lowest emission and Gold level certified by Greengaurd. The only socially responsible outdoor mesh available in Australia.