Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Collection Outdoor Deck Cover
Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Pergola
Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Outdoor Blinds
Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Outlook Mode Closed
Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Mode Zero
Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Outlook Mode Privacy
Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Mode Textures
Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Outlook Mode
Ricky Richards Outlook Mesh Collection

Outlook mesh: Australia’s leader for external blinds – quality, range, green

Last Updated on 02 Apr 2025

Outlook is Australia’s market leading outdoor mesh for external blinds and outdoor awnings. The Outlook Collection is the most comprehensive available, with a combination of modern and contemporary colours in a variety of textures and qualities.

  • Product check15-Year Warranty
  • Product checkGreenguard & Microban® Certified
  • Product checkDow Ecolibrium™ Technology
  • Product checkFire Retardant & Lead-Free
Overview
Description

Outlook Mesh from Ricky Richards

Outlook is Australia’s market leading outdoor mesh for external blinds and outdoor awnings. The Outlook Collection is the most comprehensive available, with a combination of modern and contemporary colours in a variety of textures and qualities. Through constant development and innovation, the Outlook Collection delivers performance and functionality like no other.

The key reasons to specify Outlook against the rest:

  • Australia’s largest range of mesh to suit any residential or commercial application where external blinds are used
  • Suitable for use in any external blind system
  • Manufactured using Dow Ecolibrium – Lowering greenhouse gases by 40% and uses a unique plasticiser that 6 Litres of Oil per average household install
  • Market leading sample book that highlights full range of colours and style
  • Market leading 10-year UV warranty

Applications Outlook Mesh can be used:

  • Residential External blinds
  • Commercial External blinds
  • Residential or Commercial Awnings

The market leading range

  • Outlook Mode: Mode is one of the most versatile products of the Outlook mesh collection with a ‘do it all’ reputation. The construction features a 5% openness and the largest colour range
  • Outlook Textures: Small colour range, 5% openness with textured colours
  • Outlook Privacy: 1% openness, moderate views with large colour options
  • Outlook Zero: Complete visual block out in a variety of colours
  • Outlook Zero Stripes: Complete visual block out in variety of striped colours. Only one of its type available
  • Outlook Designs: Traditional striped range for awning and blinds with 12% openness

Outlook – Australia’s greenest mesh

Outlook is made from technology that reduces greenhouse gases by 40%! Lowest emission and Gold level certified by Greengaurd. The only socially responsible outdoor mesh available in Australia.

  • 98% of the plasticiser is derived from non-fossil fuel based feed stock
  • Phthalate and lead free composition
  • Lowers greenhouse gases by 40%
  • THE AVERAGE HOME USING OUTLOOK SAVES…Up to 12kg of CO2 and 6L of oil

