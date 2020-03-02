Outdoor Blinds & External Venetian Blinds
Last Updated on 02 Mar 2020
Louvretec’s Outdoor Blinds and External Venetian Blinds are a great solution for your external shading requirements. The outdoor blinds offer privacy and sun protection all year round, whilst the External Venetian Blind system shades large expanses of glass while creating a striking façade.
Overview
Louvretec’s Outdoor Blinds and External Venetian Blinds are a great solution for your external shading requirements.
Louvretec Outdoor Blinds are designed for closing off decks and alfresco areas. They offer privacy and protection from the sun, wind rain and insects year round.
Louvretec is also excited to bring you an External Venetian Blind System called the ev80 by Evaya. This external venetian blind is capable of efficiently shading large expanses of glass while creating a striking façade for your home or building.
Features of Mesh Shade Blinds and PVC Outdoor blinds:
- Can be motorised, hand operable with a winder or manually raised.
- Choose from a wide selection of fabric colours for Mesh Shade blinds
- Mesh comes in varying degrees of Openness choose depending on the degree of shelter, air flow, privacy and protection you require
- Mesh shade blinds provide privacy control
- Clear PVC Blinds can be clearly seen through
- Clear PVC Blinds provide good protection from driving wind and rain
- Perfect for closing in the sides of outdoor living areas
Features of External Venetian Blinds
- Reduce solar glare and transmission.
- Contribute markedly to the reduction of heat gain through glazing.
- Provide shading and cooling in warmer months.
- Allow the passive entrance of solar warmth during colder periods.
- Reduce household energy consumption and expenditure.
- Enhance the comfort and well being of those living and working inside.
- can be operated to allow the entrance of natural light without glare, all the while maintaining exterior views.
- Available in a range of styles and finishes
- The aluminium slats of the blinds can be either tilted to varying angles or retracted by remote control