Louvretec’s Outdoor Blinds and External Venetian Blinds are a great solution for your external shading requirements.

Louvretec Outdoor Blinds are designed for closing off decks and alfresco areas. They offer privacy and protection from the sun, wind rain and insects year round.

Louvretec is also excited to bring you an External Venetian Blind System called the ev80 by Evaya. This external venetian blind is capable of efficiently shading large expanses of glass while creating a striking façade for your home or building.

Features of Mesh Shade Blinds and PVC Outdoor blinds:

Can be motorised, hand operable with a winder or manually raised.

Choose from a wide selection of fabric colours for Mesh Shade blinds

Mesh comes in varying degrees of Openness choose depending on the degree of shelter, air flow, privacy and protection you require

Mesh shade blinds provide privacy control

Clear PVC Blinds can be clearly seen through

Clear PVC Blinds provide good protection from driving wind and rain

Perfect for closing in the sides of outdoor living areas



Features of External Venetian Blinds