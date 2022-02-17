Otolift stairlift: Thinnest single rail worldwide
The Otolift Air Curved Stairlift has the thinnest single tube rail diameter of any stairlift measuring just 6mm wide. It can fit on most curved stairs and can negotiate 90 degree and 180 degree staircases with ease.
Overview
The Otolift Air Curved Stairlift has a lovely sleek and stylish design with a host of optional features to customise the stairlift to your decor including a choice of fabric colours and rail colours.
Rated load: 125kg
Travel height: Up to 12m
Capacity: 1 person
Landings: Up to 6
We are the official supplier of Otolift Stairlift in Australia.
Features and benefits:
- Your hand rail could remain in place
- Wide side of the stairs remains free
- Thinnest single rail in the world
- Super compact seat
- Automated swivel seat
- Automatically folding footrest
- Fixed to the stairs
