The Otolift Air Curved Stairlift has the thinnest single tube rail diameter of any stairlift measuring just 6mm wide. It can fit on most curved stairs and can negotiate 90 degree and 180 degree staircases with ease.

The Otolift Air Curved Stairlift has a lovely sleek and stylish design with a host of optional features to customise the stairlift to your decor including a choice of fabric colours and rail colours.

Rated load: 125kg

Travel height: Up to 12m

Capacity: 1 person

Landings: Up to 6

We are the official supplier of Otolift Stairlift in Australia.

Features and benefits: