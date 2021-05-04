Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
GLYDE Architectural
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Optica High School Classroom
Optica High School Classroom Interior
Optica Primary School
Optica Primary School Common Area
Optica Primary School Glazed Operable Walls
Optica High School Classroom
Optica High School Classroom Interior
Optica Primary School
Optica Primary School Common Area
Optica Primary School Glazed Operable Walls

Optica™ Glazed Acoustic Operable Walls by GLYDE®

Last Updated on 04 May 2021

GLYDE presents Optica, a range of acoustic operable wall systems that feature an unmatched level of design, performance, and operation at a friendly price. Our team of experts will support you in achieving your project requirements.

Overview
Description

GLYDE presents Optica, a range of acoustic operable wall systems that feature an unmatched level of design, performance, and operation at a friendly price. Our team of experts will support you in achieving your project requirements.

Sleek and easy to use, Optica transfers light while controlling sound. Optica’s smart design features include acoustic performance, auto-drop bottom seals, narrow sightlines, low profile retractable seal carriers, a narrow expander panel or expanding jamb options, and DDA compliant doors. Standard Optica panels also come in board construction.

GLYDE provides a resolved product range by combining Optica acoustic walls with GLYDE acoustic sliding doors. This keeps projects simpler from design to install for architects and builders.

Choose Optica acoustic wall systems to create flexible working or learning spaces that maximise visual connectivity while controlling sound.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Optica Brochure

2.38 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Optica Glazed Board Drawings

1.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Optica Glazed Drawings

1.27 MB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap