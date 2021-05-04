GLYDE presents Optica, a range of acoustic operable wall systems that feature an unmatched level of design, performance, and operation at a friendly price. Our team of experts will support you in achieving your project requirements.

Sleek and easy to use, Optica transfers light while controlling sound. Optica’s smart design features include acoustic performance, auto-drop bottom seals, narrow sightlines, low profile retractable seal carriers, a narrow expander panel or expanding jamb options, and DDA compliant doors. Standard Optica panels also come in board construction.

GLYDE provides a resolved product range by combining Optica acoustic walls with GLYDE acoustic sliding doors. This keeps projects simpler from design to install for architects and builders.

Choose Optica acoustic wall systems to create flexible working or learning spaces that maximise visual connectivity while controlling sound.