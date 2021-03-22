Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Louvreclad
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Carol Park Operable Louvres
Churchie Glass Operable Louvres
Glacier Operable Louvres Product Image
Glacier Series Glass Windows Louvres
Glacier Series Operable Louvres
St Josephs College Brick Building Grey Louvres
St Josephs College Brick Building Grey Louvres Exterior
Carol Park Operable Louvres
Churchie Glass Operable Louvres
Glacier Operable Louvres Product Image
Glacier Series Glass Windows Louvres
Glacier Series Operable Louvres
St Josephs College Brick Building Grey Louvres
St Josephs College Brick Building Grey Louvres Exterior

Operable Louvres

Last Updated on 22 Mar 2021

Louvreclad offer a variety of operable louvre solutions Operable louvres can be manually operated or more often electrically actuated and fitted with actuators which were connected back to a control panel or the buildings BMS.

Overview
Description

Louvreclad offer a variety of operable louvre solutions Operable louvres can be manually operated or more often electrically actuated and fitted with actuators which were connected back to a control panel or the buildings BMS. Operable louvre systems can also be connected to weather sensors, lux sensors and temperature sensors to for maximum weather control or to control the amount of solar radiation entering the building and maintain optimum comfort occupants. We also offer fail-safe smoke control systems.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Axis Series Fact Sheet

330.64 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Glacier Series Fact Sheet with Acoustic Certificates

924.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

462.62 KB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap