Louvreclad offer a variety of operable louvre solutions Operable louvres can be manually operated or more often electrically actuated and fitted with actuators which were connected back to a control panel or the buildings BMS. Operable louvre systems can also be connected to weather sensors, lux sensors and temperature sensors to for maximum weather control or to control the amount of solar radiation entering the building and maintain optimum comfort occupants. We also offer fail-safe smoke control systems.