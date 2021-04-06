Logo
Lauxes Grates NXT 14 Balcony
Lauxes Grates NXT 14 Flat Lay
Lauxes Grates NXT 14 Installation
Lauxes Grates NXT 35 Product Image
Lauxes Grates NXT Full Range
Lauxes Grates NXT Range Close Up
Lauxes Grates NXT Range Zoomed In
NXT range (14, 26 and 35mm depth): The next generation of linear drainage

Our NeXT Generation grates are a work of art for maximising practicality while maintaining a high-end aesthetic. As the culmination of years of research and listening to our customers, we designed a range of linear grates that not only look great but incorporate many quality-of-life features.

Description

Some of their GRATE features:

  • No tracking, to ensure the separation of wet and dry surfaces.
  • Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and even interchange with other styles of grate.
  • Perfect for indoor and outdoor applications. Available in three depths (14mm, 26mm and 35mm).
  • NXT 14mm is so slim that it does not require bedding.

At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.

DrawingBrochure
NXT 14 Tech Sheet

479.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
NXT 26 Tech Sheet

441.87 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
NXT 35 Tech Sheet

433.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
NXT Brochure

4.67 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Product Catalogue

11.50 MB

Download
Display AddressAshmore City, QLD

Lauxes Grate Head Office PO Box 23

1300 214 510
Display AddressMolendinar, QLD

Lauxes Grate Queensland Warehouse 16 Jade Drive

Display AddressCorio, VIC

Lauxes Grate Victoria Warehouse 189 Station St

Display AddressBellevue, WA

Lauxes Grate West Australia Warehouse U4/ 34 James St

