Our NeXT Generation grates are a work of art for maximising practicality while maintaining a high-end aesthetic. As the culmination of years of research and listening to our customers, we designed a range of linear grates that not only look great but incorporate many quality-of-life features.

Some of their GRATE features:

No tracking, to ensure the separation of wet and dry surfaces.

Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and even interchange with other styles of grate.

Perfect for indoor and outdoor applications. Available in three depths (14mm, 26mm and 35mm).

NXT 14mm is so slim that it does not require bedding.



At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.