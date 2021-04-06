NXT range (14, 26 and 35mm depth): The next generation of linear drainage
Our NeXT Generation grates are a work of art for maximising practicality while maintaining a high-end aesthetic. As the culmination of years of research and listening to our customers, we designed a range of linear grates that not only look great but incorporate many quality-of-life features.
Overview
Some of their GRATE features:
- No tracking, to ensure the separation of wet and dry surfaces.
- Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and even interchange with other styles of grate.
- Perfect for indoor and outdoor applications. Available in three depths (14mm, 26mm and 35mm).
- NXT 14mm is so slim that it does not require bedding.
At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.
