Step outside of your expectations for what a floor can be. Then step closer to the world outside with rich textures and tones inspired by the durability of stone. Experience the unmistakable and enduring surface of noraplan® stone. The non-directional scattered granulate pattern that pioneered nora’s signature style creates an understated appearance that complements the design of schools, hospitals, transportation hubs and many other public spaces. This sustainable, reliable rubber flooring, available in smooth matte and reflection-breaking surface adds strength and lasting reliability to help you stand up to the demands of every indoor space.

Features & benefits:

Good for heavy usage

High footfall sound absorption (6-8 dB)

R9-slip resistance (reflection-breaking surface: R10-slip resistance)

Free of PVC, plasticizers (phthalates) and halogens (chlorine)

Increased safety thanks to high fire-retardant properties

Jointless installation

No coatings needed



Rubber flooring with discreet, non-direction scatter design, available in smooth or reflection breaking surface.