Noraplan Stone flooring educational
Noraplan Stone flooring hall
Noraplan Stone flooring hallway
Noraplan Stone flooring blue hallway
Noraplan Stone flooring stairs educational
noraplan® stone

Last Updated on 17 Oct 2018

Experience the unmistakable and enduring surface of noraplan® stone.

Description

Step outside of your expectations for what a floor can be. Then step closer to the world outside with rich textures and tones inspired by the durability of stone. Experience the unmistakable and enduring surface of noraplan® stone. The non-directional scattered granulate pattern that pioneered nora’s signature style creates an understated appearance that complements the design of schools, hospitals, transportation hubs and many other public spaces. This sustainable, reliable rubber flooring, available in smooth matte and reflection-breaking surface adds strength and lasting reliability to help you stand up to the demands of every indoor space.

Features & benefits:

  • Good for heavy usage
  • High footfall sound absorption (6-8 dB)
  • R9-slip resistance (reflection-breaking surface: R10-slip resistance)
  • Free of PVC, plasticizers (phthalates) and halogens (chlorine)
  • Increased safety thanks to high fire-retardant properties
  • Jointless installation
  • No coatings needed

Rubber flooring with discreet, non-direction scatter design, available in smooth or reflection breaking surface.

Surry Hills, NSW

101 Chalmers St

1800 804 361
