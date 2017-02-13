norament quality rubber commercial flooring tiles

norament® tiles are the best choice wherever floors have to cope with the toughest conditions requiring utmost durability and wear resistance, for example in airport terminals or production halls. Due to their wide variety of surface structures – from the classic round pastille and hammerblow surfaces through to relief structure surfaces – rubber tiles are also popular with customers who want an especially exclusive appearance.

Some of the places where norament floor coverings are frequently encountered:

Representative office buildings

Museums

Showrooms

Sports arenas

norament® floorings are practically indestructible, displaying scarcely any signs of wear even after years of intensive use.

Other benefits are:

Acoustic control

Ergonomic comfort

Excellent hygienic properties

Stain and slip resistance

norament® is manufactured in metre-square tiles, usually offered in a thickness of 3.5 or 4 millimetres.

Nine-millimetre thick norament tiles are also available for buildings where extreme floor conditions prevail such as ice rinks, golf club premises or horse stables.