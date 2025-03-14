NINELINE™ Pleat
Be captivated by the interplay of light and shadow with this reimagined interpretation of the classic corrugated profile. This striking triangulated form features a 90mm rib height, emphasising sharpness of shadows and finish, particularly when applied en masse.
- 90mm rib height.
- Suitable for all applications – residential facades, commercial buildings, retail spaces and industrial projects.
- Unique triangular (pleat) shaped profile.
- Australian Made.
Overview
Architecturally designed wall cladding.
NINELINE™ Pleat has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form.
The deeper rib height and design provides a relatively low surface contact, compared to existing metal cladding products, resulting in benefits such as reduced heat transfer.
NINELINE™ Pleat has a coverage of 590mm making it suitable for all application. Its minimum length is 300mm; maximum length is 6.0m with a pierced fix fixing method.
Available in the COLORBOND® range; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.
- Rib Heigh: 90mm
- Coverage: 590mm
- BMT: 0.55mm
- Fixing Method: Pierced Fix
- Maximum Length: 6.0m
- Minimum Length: 300mm