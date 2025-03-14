Architecturally designed wall cladding.

NINELINE™ Pleat has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form.

The deeper rib height and design provides a relatively low surface contact, compared to existing metal cladding products, resulting in benefits such as reduced heat transfer.

NINELINE™ Pleat has a coverage of 590mm making it suitable for all application. Its minimum length is 300mm; maximum length is 6.0m with a pierced fix fixing method.

Available in the COLORBOND® range; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.