Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Architectural Solutions Logo
Stratco
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Stratco-Nineline-Pleat-School
Stratco-Nineline-Pleat-Building
Stratco-Nineline-Pleat-Profile-Image
Stratco-Nineline-Pleat-School
Stratco-Nineline-Pleat-Building
Stratco-Nineline-Pleat-Profile-Image

NINELINE™ Pleat

Last Updated on 14 Mar 2025

Be captivated by the interplay of light and shadow with this reimagined interpretation of the classic corrugated profile. This striking triangulated form features a 90mm rib height, emphasising sharpness of shadows and finish, particularly when applied en masse.

  • Product check90mm rib height.
  • Product checkSuitable for all applications – residential facades, commercial buildings, retail spaces and industrial projects.
  • Product checkUnique triangular (pleat) shaped profile.
  • Product checkAustralian Made.
Overview
Description

Architecturally designed wall cladding.

NINELINE™ Pleat has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form. 

The deeper rib height and design provides a relatively low surface contact, compared to existing metal cladding products, resulting in benefits such as reduced heat transfer.

NINELINE™ Pleat has a coverage of 590mm making it suitable for all application. Its minimum length is 300mm; maximum length is 6.0m with a pierced fix fixing method.

Available in the COLORBOND® range; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.

Specifications

Last Updated on 14 Mar 2025

  • Rib Heigh: 90mm
  • Coverage: 590mm
  • BMT: 0.55mm
  • Fixing Method: Pierced Fix
  • Maximum Length: 6.0m
  • Minimum Length: 300mm
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
NINELINE™ Pleat

1.27 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
NINELINE™ Pleat Design Guide

496.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
NINELINE™ Pleat Product Conformity

327.82 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap