NINELINE™ Flute

Last Updated on 27 Apr 2025

NINELINE™ Flute offers a curved profile unlike any other steel wall cladding on the market. It continues the NINELINE legacy of challenging convention and reimagining the possibilities of architectural steel cladding. ⁠

  • Product check300mm coverage
  • Product checkDemountable panels for easy replacement, mindful of circular economy needs
  • Product checkUnique no-exposed-fixing system ensures a fully waterproof wall solution
  • Product checkAustralian Made
Overview
Description

NINELINE™ Flute is the latest adding to the architectural wall cladding range. It draws its inspiration from neoclassical architecture, delivering both dramatic architectural impact and robust performance.

Flute offers a fresh option for creating contemporary facades. Its significant depth makes it the deepest profile in the current range. 

It’s no-exposed-fixing system ensures a fully waterproof wall solution with a seamless refined finish. Additionally, its demountable capabilities allow for easy replacement or reuse.

Available in the COLORBOND® range including Studio; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Bronze and Woodgrain range.

Specifications

  • Cover: 300mm
  • BMT: 0.55mm
  • Fixing Method: No-Exposed-Fixing
  • Maximum Length: 6.0m
  • Minimum Length: 300mm
Contact
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
