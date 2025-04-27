NINELINE™ Flute
NINELINE™ Flute offers a curved profile unlike any other steel wall cladding on the market. It continues the NINELINE legacy of challenging convention and reimagining the possibilities of architectural steel cladding.
- Demountable panels for easy replacement, mindful of circular economy needs
- Unique no-exposed-fixing system ensures a fully waterproof wall solution
- Australian Made
Overview
NINELINE™ Flute is the latest adding to the architectural wall cladding range. It draws its inspiration from neoclassical architecture, delivering both dramatic architectural impact and robust performance.
Flute offers a fresh option for creating contemporary facades. Its significant depth makes it the deepest profile in the current range.
It’s no-exposed-fixing system ensures a fully waterproof wall solution with a seamless refined finish. Additionally, its demountable capabilities allow for easy replacement or reuse.
Available in the COLORBOND® range including Studio; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Bronze and Woodgrain range.
Last Updated on 27 Apr 2025
- Cover: 300mm
- BMT: 0.55mm
- Fixing Method: No-Exposed-Fixing
- Maximum Length: 6.0m
- Minimum Length: 300mm