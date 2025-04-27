NINELINE™ Flute is the latest adding to the architectural wall cladding range. It draws its inspiration from neoclassical architecture, delivering both dramatic architectural impact and robust performance.

Flute offers a fresh option for creating contemporary facades. Its significant depth makes it the deepest profile in the current range.

It’s no-exposed-fixing system ensures a fully waterproof wall solution with a seamless refined finish. Additionally, its demountable capabilities allow for easy replacement or reuse.

Available in the COLORBOND® range including Studio; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Bronze and Woodgrain range.