Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Architectural Solutions Logo
Stratco
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Stratco-Nineline-Box-Triangle-House
Stratco-Nineline-Box-Triangle-Nature
Stratco-Nineline-Box-Triangle-House-Profile-Image
Stratco-Nineline-Box-Triangle-House
Stratco-Nineline-Box-Triangle-Nature
Stratco-Nineline-Box-Triangle-House-Profile-Image

NINELINE™ Box

Last Updated on 14 Mar 2025

A bold geometric reinterpretation of a conventional corrugated profile. Offering one of the deepest profiles for the Australian built environment, NINELINE™ BOX has a 90mm rib height. The form is as deep as it is wide. 

  • Product check90mm rib height.
  • Product checkSuitable for all applications – residential facades, commercial buildings, retail spaces and industrial projects.
  • Product checkUnique box shaped profile.
  • Product checkAustralian Made.
Overview
Description

Architecturally designed wall cladding.

NINELINE™ Box has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form. 

The innovative design delivers on visual interest, creating strong linear shadows and defined vertical lines on façades. Due to its geometric shape, it provides excellent water proofing drainage, channelling water down the surface. 

NINELINE™ Box has a coverage of 590mm making it suitable for all application. Its minimum length is 300mm; maximum length is 6.0m with a pierced fix fixing method.

Available in the COLORBOND® range; Corten; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.

Specifications

Last Updated on 14 Mar 2025

  • Rib Height: 90mm
  • Coverage: 590mm
  • BMT: 0.55mm
  • Fixing Method: Pierced Fix
  • Maximum Length: 6.0m
  • Minimum Length: 300mm
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
NINELINE™ Box

355.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
NINELINE™ Box Product Conformity

336.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
NINELINE™ Box Design Guide

512.77 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap