NINELINE™ Box
Last Updated on 14 Mar 2025
A bold geometric reinterpretation of a conventional corrugated profile. Offering one of the deepest profiles for the Australian built environment, NINELINE™ BOX has a 90mm rib height. The form is as deep as it is wide.
- 90mm rib height.
- Suitable for all applications – residential facades, commercial buildings, retail spaces and industrial projects.
- Unique box shaped profile.
- Australian Made.
Overview
Architecturally designed wall cladding.
NINELINE™ Box has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form.
The innovative design delivers on visual interest, creating strong linear shadows and defined vertical lines on façades. Due to its geometric shape, it provides excellent water proofing drainage, channelling water down the surface.
NINELINE™ Box has a coverage of 590mm making it suitable for all application. Its minimum length is 300mm; maximum length is 6.0m with a pierced fix fixing method.
Available in the COLORBOND® range; Corten; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.
- Rib Height: 90mm
- Coverage: 590mm
- BMT: 0.55mm
- Fixing Method: Pierced Fix
- Maximum Length: 6.0m
- Minimum Length: 300mm