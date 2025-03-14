Architecturally designed wall cladding.

NINELINE™ Box has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form.

The innovative design delivers on visual interest, creating strong linear shadows and defined vertical lines on façades. Due to its geometric shape, it provides excellent water proofing drainage, channelling water down the surface.

NINELINE™ Box has a coverage of 590mm making it suitable for all application. Its minimum length is 300mm; maximum length is 6.0m with a pierced fix fixing method.

Available in the COLORBOND® range; Corten; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.