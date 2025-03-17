Architecturally designed wall cladding.

NINELINE™ Batten has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form.

The innovative design delivers the desired aesthetic without relying on the traditional combination of a weatherproof wall system and separately applied batten product; the design also provides superior strength.

Specifiers will enjoy the ability to install vertically, horizontally or diagonally giving architects freedom while maintaining performance.

Available in the COLORBOND® range; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.