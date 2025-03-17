Logo
Stratco-Nineline-Batten-Facade
Stratco-Nineline-Batten
Stratco-Nineline-Batten-Profile-Image
NINELINE™ Batten

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2025

A versatile shaped profile that gives the visual of a repeated batten system, through a single integrated product. With its 45mm rib height and bold lines, NINELINE’s Batten application is multiple in either commercial, residential or even interior spaces.

  • Product check45mm rib height.
  • Product checkSuitable for multiple applications – external or internal.
  • Product checkCan be used vertically or horizontally.
  • Product checkAustralian Made.
Description

Architecturally designed wall cladding.

NINELINE™ Batten has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form. 

The innovative design delivers the desired aesthetic without relying on the traditional combination of a weatherproof wall system and separately applied batten product; the design also provides superior strength. 

Specifiers will enjoy the ability to install vertically, horizontally or diagonally giving architects freedom while maintaining performance.

Available in the COLORBOND® range; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.

Specifications

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2025

  • Rib Heigh: 45mm
  • Coverage: 642mm
  • BMT: 0.55mm
  • Fixing Method: Pierced Fix
  • Maximum Length: 6.0m
  • Minimum Length: 300mm
NINELINE™ Batten

324.55 KB

Download
NINELINE™ Batten Design Guide

431.42 KB

Download
NINELINE™ Batten Product Conformity

347.93 KB

Download
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
