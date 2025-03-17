NINELINE™ Batten
Last Updated on 17 Mar 2025
A versatile shaped profile that gives the visual of a repeated batten system, through a single integrated product. With its 45mm rib height and bold lines, NINELINE’s Batten application is multiple in either commercial, residential or even interior spaces.
- 45mm rib height.
- Suitable for multiple applications – external or internal.
- Can be used vertically or horizontally.
- Australian Made.
Overview
Architecturally designed wall cladding.
NINELINE™ Batten has been designed by architects, for architects. Its unique geometric shape gives specifiers an alternative to the standard corrugated form.
The innovative design delivers the desired aesthetic without relying on the traditional combination of a weatherproof wall system and separately applied batten product; the design also provides superior strength.
Specifiers will enjoy the ability to install vertically, horizontally or diagonally giving architects freedom while maintaining performance.
Available in the COLORBOND® range; Traditional Galvanised Z600; Stainless Steel; Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain range and Stratco Bronze.
- Rib Heigh: 45mm
- Coverage: 642mm
- BMT: 0.55mm
- Fixing Method: Pierced Fix
- Maximum Length: 6.0m
- Minimum Length: 300mm