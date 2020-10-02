Nexus Bins Recycling Garbage Organics

The sleek, contemporary design of the NEXUS™ recycling units will complement any environment. Colour-coded apertures and clear graphics make the units easily identifiable and easy to use. Standard graphic options and Recycle Now graphic options are available.

Optional post-mounted or wall-mounting sign kits are also available to help promote the recycling message. The units provide a variety of siting options, including siting back-to-back, in a row or as a bank of four. NEXUS 50 units are also the ideal height for siting individually at desk sides.

Other optional extras include a lock for confidential waste streams, a snap-on wheel kit for easy manoeuvring when the bins are full, a detachable backing sign that will hold an A4 sign which can be personalised with your company logo or recycling message, and a Cupbank with reservoir system which separately stores discarded drinking cups from coffee or water dregs.

Features and benefits: