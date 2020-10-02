Nexus Bins Recycling Garbage Organics

Nexus™ Recycling Bins: 30, 50 &100
The sleek, contemporary design of the NEXUS™ recycling units will complement any environment. Colour-coded apertures and clear graphics make the units easily identifiable and easy to use. Standard graphic options and Recycle Now graphic options are available.
Overview
Optional post-mounted or wall-mounting sign kits are also available to help promote the recycling message. The units provide a variety of siting options, including siting back-to-back, in a row or as a bank of four. NEXUS 50 units are also the ideal height for siting individually at desk sides.
Other optional extras include a lock for confidential waste streams, a snap-on wheel kit for easy manoeuvring when the bins are full, a detachable backing sign that will hold an A4 sign which can be personalised with your company logo or recycling message, and a Cupbank with reservoir system which separately stores discarded drinking cups from coffee or water dregs.
Features and benefits:
- Bin Body: Light Grey
- Lid: Durapol® Cupbank
- Resevior: Durapol® or Duratec®
- Apertures & Graphics:
- Can/Bottle – Yellow
- Paper/Confidential Paper – Pastel Blue
- General Waste – Red
- Organics – Green
- Mixed Recycling – Yellow Body