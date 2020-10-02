Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
RUD Logo
RUD
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Nexus Bins Recycling Garbage
Nexus Bins Recycling Garbage Organics
Nexus Bins Recycling Garbage
Nexus Bins Recycling Garbage Organics

Nexus™ Recycling Bins: 30, 50 &100

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2020

The sleek, contemporary design of the NEXUS™ recycling units will complement any environment. Colour-coded apertures and clear graphics make the units easily identifiable and easy to use. Standard graphic options and Recycle Now graphic options are available.

Overview
Description

The sleek, contemporary design of the NEXUS™ recycling units will complement any environment. Colour-coded apertures and clear graphics make the units easily identifiable and easy to use. Standard graphic options and Recycle Now graphic options are available.

Optional post-mounted or wall-mounting sign kits are also available to help promote the recycling message. The units provide a variety of siting options, including siting back-to-back, in a row or as a bank of four. NEXUS 50 units are also the ideal height for siting individually at desk sides.

Other optional extras include a lock for confidential waste streams, a snap-on wheel kit for easy manoeuvring when the bins are full, a detachable backing sign that will hold an A4 sign which can be personalised with your company logo or recycling message, and a Cupbank with reservoir system which separately stores discarded drinking cups from coffee or water dregs.

Features and benefits:

  • Bin Body: Light Grey
  • Lid: Durapol® Cupbank
  • Resevior: Durapol® or Duratec®
  • Apertures & Graphics:
    • Can/Bottle – Yellow
    • Paper/Confidential Paper – Pastel Blue
    • General Waste – Red
    • Organics – Green
    • Mixed Recycling – Yellow Body

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nexus 30 Product Info Sheet

960.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Nexus 50 Product Info Sheet

946.68 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLarapinta, QLD

12 Commerce Place

07 3809 1300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap