Nexus® Evolution: Recycling bin system

Entirely customisable; from aperture colour to waste type; the Nexus® Evolution is a stylish, robust, and versatile multi-stream recycling unit. Choose from a multitude of colours, sizes, configurations and over 50 apertures, including cup recycling and even confidential waste to fit your exact waste management requirements. The narrow footprint makes Nexus® Evolution the perfect fit for a wide variety of environments, such as; shopping centres, educational campuses and offices; where floor space is at a premium.

Its contemporary, symmetrical design also allows it to be approached from both sides in more open spaces. Graphics are easily applied onto either of the Nexus® Evolution’s large sides for added personalisation.

Further flexibility is added with an extensive list of optional extra features; from wheels and lock kits to sign kits and aperture connector kits. The units narrow-footprint ensures minimal floor space is required when positioned against a wall, whilst the symmetrical design allows the Nexus® Evolution to be approached from all sides.

Features and benefits: