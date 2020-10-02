Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
RUD Logo
RUD
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Nexus Evolution Bin Reduce Reuse Recycle Graphics
Nexus Evolution Duo with Dividers Recycling Street Walkway
Nexus Evolution Trio
Nexus Evolution Trio Canteen Interior
Nexus Evolution Bin Reduce Reuse Recycle Graphics
Nexus Evolution Duo with Dividers Recycling Street Walkway
Nexus Evolution Trio
Nexus Evolution Trio Canteen Interior

Nexus® Evolution: Recycling bin system

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2020

Entirely customisable; from aperture colour to waste type; the Nexus® Evolution is a stylish, robust, and versatile multi-stream recycling unit. The narrow footprint makes Nexus Evolution the perfect fit for a wide variety of environments, such as; shopping centres, educational campuses and offices; where floor space is at a premium.

Overview
Description

Entirely customisable; from aperture colour to waste type; the Nexus® Evolution is a stylish, robust, and versatile multi-stream recycling unit. Choose from a multitude of colours, sizes, configurations and over 50 apertures, including cup recycling and even confidential waste to fit your exact waste management requirements. The narrow footprint makes Nexus® Evolution the perfect fit for a wide variety of environments, such as; shopping centres, educational campuses and offices; where floor space is at a premium.

Its contemporary, symmetrical design also allows it to be approached from both sides in more open spaces. Graphics are easily applied onto either of the Nexus® Evolution’s large sides for added personalisation.

Further flexibility is added with an extensive list of optional extra features; from wheels and lock kits to sign kits and aperture connector kits. The units narrow-footprint ensures minimal floor space is required when positioned against a wall, whilst the symmetrical design allows the Nexus® Evolution to be approached from all sides.

Features and benefits:

  • 160L capacity available in one 80L and two 40L aperture panels
  • Dedicated aperture panels can be fitted in a variety of configurations
  • Connected or Free Pivoting aperture panels -Narrow-footprint for space saving
  • Pivoting lid with stay
  • Large Graphic and personalisation area
  • Personalised stickers can be added to the large front and rear areas of the Nexus Evolution recycling bin to provide excellent opportunities for full branding/messaging purposes.

Contact
Display AddressLarapinta, QLD

12 Commerce Place

07 3809 1300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap