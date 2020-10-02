Nexus® Evolution: Recycling bin system
Last Updated on 02 Oct 2020
Entirely customisable; from aperture colour to waste type; the Nexus® Evolution is a stylish, robust, and versatile multi-stream recycling unit. The narrow footprint makes Nexus Evolution the perfect fit for a wide variety of environments, such as; shopping centres, educational campuses and offices; where floor space is at a premium.
Overview
Entirely customisable; from aperture colour to waste type; the Nexus® Evolution is a stylish, robust, and versatile multi-stream recycling unit. Choose from a multitude of colours, sizes, configurations and over 50 apertures, including cup recycling and even confidential waste to fit your exact waste management requirements. The narrow footprint makes Nexus® Evolution the perfect fit for a wide variety of environments, such as; shopping centres, educational campuses and offices; where floor space is at a premium.
Its contemporary, symmetrical design also allows it to be approached from both sides in more open spaces. Graphics are easily applied onto either of the Nexus® Evolution’s large sides for added personalisation.
Further flexibility is added with an extensive list of optional extra features; from wheels and lock kits to sign kits and aperture connector kits. The units narrow-footprint ensures minimal floor space is required when positioned against a wall, whilst the symmetrical design allows the Nexus® Evolution to be approached from all sides.
Features and benefits:
- 160L capacity available in one 80L and two 40L aperture panels
- Dedicated aperture panels can be fitted in a variety of configurations
- Connected or Free Pivoting aperture panels -Narrow-footprint for space saving
- Pivoting lid with stay
- Large Graphic and personalisation area
- Personalised stickers can be added to the large front and rear areas of the Nexus Evolution recycling bin to provide excellent opportunities for full branding/messaging purposes.