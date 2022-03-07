Weathertex Selflok Ecogroove 75mm: Slim & groovy just got bigger!

Selflok Ecogroove 75mm Natural & Smooth profiles are the perfect additions to Weathertex's existing Selflok Ecogroove range, which also includes 150mm & 300mm profiles. With its unique contemporary design, Selflok flat panelled weatherboards are a fresh alternative to traditional lapped planks, providing a stylish and practical solution for residential and commercial projects.

Selflok's versatility and flexibility with a radius curve minimum of 2500mm makes it unique to other cladding materials, it allows for endless unique curved designs without incurring hefty costs.

Perfect for external cladding and internal lining applications. A favourite in the Weathertex family, Selflok flat panelled appearance is a fresh alternative to traditional lapped planks and perfectly suited for the modern home. Selflok weatherboards have the simplest horizontal shiplap joining method, which allows every boar to self-gauge. The precise routing gives the product that beautiful and unique ship lapped profile that is so popular.

Bang on trend and fusing minimalist style with the strength of natural timber, Selflok 75mm doubles the horizontal grooves of Selflok's 150mm weatherboard while retaining every measure of durability and safety. Selflok Ecogroove 75 Smooth board has a smooth flat surface finish, ideal for interior and exterior use and comes with a 25 year warranty not to rot, split or crack.

Selflok 75 Natural board is a natural unprimed board which provides a unique appearance with the characteristics and look of raw, undressed timber. The Natural surface is pressed to create a woodgrain effect. Its rough deep cut pattern shows all the knots, cracks and imperfections of natural timber. When the Natural surface is stained, the look of fresh brown timber is maintained. When allowed to weather naturally, the depth of colour will vary, subject to location and sun exposure. Weathertex is the only timber product to be covered by a 10 year warranty not to rot, split or crack.

The 300mm board contains three 10 mm wide grooves, with a 75mm board face in between, when the following board is placed above the previous, the 4th groove is complete.

Dimensions: 3660mm x 300mm

Thickness: 9.5mm

Weight per board: 10.6 kg

Weight/m2: 10kg

Bal Rating: 19