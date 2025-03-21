Logo
SJ Thermique Middle School
SJ Thermique: The future louvre for thermal efficiency

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025

SJ Thermique by Safetyline Jalousie is a cutting edge solution designed to help clients meet their energy efficiency needs. It combines the advantages of high free air and low air-infiltration louvre windows with European thermal break technology. 

  • Product checkManual operator options
  • Product checkNo assembly required
  • Product checkEasy and fast installation
Overview
Description

Featuring a reinforced polyamide louvre profile (a non-metallic, structural material of low thermal conductivity), the transfer of heat and cold across the window is minimised to reduce system U values. 
 

In an era of sustainable design, SJ Thermique allows architects and building designers to achieve performance compliance, improve energy efficiency, and deliver the provision for year round comfort. 
 

 

