SJ Thermique: The future louvre for thermal efficiency

SJ Thermique by Safetyline Jalousie is a cutting edge solution designed to help clients meet their energy efficiency needs. It combines the advantages of high free air and low air-infiltration louvre windows with European thermal break technology.

Featuring a reinforced polyamide louvre profile (a non-metallic, structural material of low thermal conductivity), the transfer of heat and cold across the window is minimised to reduce system U values.



In an era of sustainable design, SJ Thermique allows architects and building designers to achieve performance compliance, improve energy efficiency, and deliver the provision for year round comfort.

