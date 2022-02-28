Logo
New Ash Brick: An artisan textured light grey blended brick by Littlehampton Bricks

Last Updated on 28 Feb 2022

The New Ash brick by Littlehampton Bricks, part of the Sincero collection of handcrafted traditional bricks, is an artisan, textured, light grey, blended brick.

Overview
Description

The New Ash brick by Littlehampton Bricks, part of the Sincero collection of handcrafted traditional bricks, is an artisan, textured, light grey, blended brick.

Sincero from Littlehampton is a unique range that provides sincere handcrafted design and is used by today’s leading architects and designers. Littlehampton proudly supplies its Sincero design bricks to all major cities in Australia, including Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

