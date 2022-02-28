The New Ash brick by Littlehampton Bricks, part of the Sincero collection of handcrafted traditional bricks, is an artisan, textured, light grey, blended brick.

Sincero from Littlehampton is a unique range that provides sincere handcrafted design and is used by today’s leading architects and designers. Littlehampton proudly supplies its Sincero design bricks to all major cities in Australia, including Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.