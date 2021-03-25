NAVURBAN™: The premium timber alternative

Available is 36 colours, NAVURBAN™ is engineered using Japanese non-PVC Olefin surface technology and 3D-embossed to create varied textures, including fine and embossed-textured wood grains, smooth finishes vertical grains across a number of sheets. Pre-finished in Japan and manufactured in Australia with matching ABS edging. NAVURBAN™ is supplied as a finished panel on various substrates of your choice.

Applications: