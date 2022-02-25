Logo
Navicula Pendant by David Trubridge

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2022

Navicula is derived from nature, in this case from one of the many microscopic diatoms that float around in the oceans. The flowing, segmented form is shipped as kitset and assembled on site with push-in nylon clips. The thin curved pieces of CNC-cut bamboo plywood create a flowing structure that also casts magical patterns. It is lit from within with a row of LED pin-point lights. Available in three sizes and a wide variety of finish options.

Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

12 Thomas St Yarraville

03 9690 4155
