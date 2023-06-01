Natural stone tiles & pavers

Natural stone adds warmth, texture, depth and uniqueness to any residential or commercial project. Haus Collective's beautifully produced natural stone made is by Mother Nature, lovingly curated, hand selected by us and expertly produced by our quarries making for the finest selection of natural stone tiles and pavers in Australia.

Our vast range includes:

Marble - has been a symbol of wealth, opulence and luxury for thousands of years. Hand selected from the source and crafted with care, we offer the highest quality stunning types of marble at prices you can't afford when you need to be royalty.

Travertine - Available in a beautiful range of warm and inviting colours, combined with a smooth finish that stays cool on even the hottest days, make Travertine tile and pavers an all-around great choice. The perfect natural stone for swimming pools, outdoor entertaining areas, bathrooms and kitchens.

Limestone - Not as luxurious as marble or as organic as Travertine...Limestone offers the perfect balance of both, adding warmth and interest to your home. Mixed with shells, crustaceans and antique materials, you can achieve a subtle, organic look that only limestone can achieve.

Bluestone – Born under fire and pressure Bluestone tiles and paving are the perfect natural stone if you are looking for a tough long lasting surface with earthy organic undertones. A perfect choice for outdoor entertaining spaces, pathways, courtyards and pool areas.

Granite - Granite tiles and pavers are one of the most hard-wearing and durable surfaces known to man. With beautiful subtle colours and shades this stone is perfect for internal or external area within any residential or commercial project.

Speciality Stone – Haus Colective has a range of stunning speciality stones that you wont see everywhere, from unique natural stone tiles for pools to gorgeous stone mosaics for kitchen and bathrooms.