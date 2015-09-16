Natural from Weathertex

Weathertex is Australian owned manufacturer that puts sustainability at the forefront of all its products. This ensures Weathertex delivers natural, long lasting, ecofriendly cladding solutions to customers in Australia and around the world. They have a very unique sustainable manufacturing process and the only product of its kind in the world, containing absolutely no artificial glues or binders.

Their Natural range recently obtaining many 'firsts' in regard to sustainable achievements: - the FIRST manufactured product globally to achieve Platinum GreenTag Certification and FIRST to earn a GreenTag PhD (Product Health Declaration).

The Weathertex Natural range provides the look of organically textural timber showing all the knots, cracks and grooves. It can be installed without staining, oiling or coating, leaving the product to 'silver off' and lighten over time. This completely eliminates the contribution of embodied energy, greenhouse gas emissions, health and ecotoxicity impacts associated with the production of coating products and results in a significant positive effect on the overall life cycle impact of construction.

Key features & benefits:

100% natural

Flexible & lighweight

Durable

The rough, deep cut pattern shows all the knots, cracks and imperfections of natural timber

When oiled, or stained the look of fresh brown timber is maintained

When allowed to weather naturally, the depth of colour will vary

Covered by a 10 year warranty not to rot, split or crack



Suitable for residential and commercial applications both indoors and out, Natural range is available in the following surface finishes:

Selflok Ecogroove 150 Natural

Selflok Ecogroove 300 Natural

Selflok Vgroove 150 Natural

Weathergroove Natural

Classic Shingles Plus Natural



All Weathertex products are made in Australia from, PEFC certified state forest or private hardwoods without any chemical additives. A better choice…naturally!