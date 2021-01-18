Natura
Last Updated on 18 Jan 2021
Discover our Natura collection of solid timber windows, boasting rich cinnamon shades and natural golden hues.
Overview
Discover our Natura range of solid timber doors.
Carefully crafted from Western Red Cedar, Meranti and Merbau to the highest standards and design styles. From rustic to natural and clean to modern, you are guaranteed of a door that is built to last and engineered for maximum style and durability
Our crafted timber doors and windows are a natural choice. And to ensure it’s kept that way, we ensure our Western Red Cedar timber is sourced from managed forests where controlled harvests, natural regeneration and reforestation programs ensure sustainability.
With a range of decorative, glazing, screening and locking options, we can customise your design choices to suit your taste and lifestyle.
Window products available in the Natura timber range:
- Awning Window
- Bi-fold Window
- Casement Window
- Double-Hung Window
- Louvre Window
- Sliding Window
Door products available in the Natura timber range:
- Bi-fold Door
- Sliding Door
- Sliding Stacking Door
- Entry Door
- Hinged Door