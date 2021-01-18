Discover our Natura range of solid timber doors.

Carefully crafted from Western Red Cedar, Meranti and Merbau to the highest standards and design styles. From rustic to natural and clean to modern, you are guaranteed of a door that is built to last and engineered for maximum style and durability

Our crafted timber doors and windows are a natural choice. And to ensure it’s kept that way, we ensure our Western Red Cedar timber is sourced from managed forests where controlled harvests, natural regeneration and reforestation programs ensure sustainability.

With a range of decorative, glazing, screening and locking options, we can customise your design choices to suit your taste and lifestyle.

Window products available in the Natura timber range:

Awning Window

Bi-fold Window

Casement Window

Double-Hung Window

Louvre Window

Sliding Window



Door products available in the Natura timber range: