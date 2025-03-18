Sleek, smooth lines and design flexibility with this wide pan profile. Supports Mansard Cap detailing requirements.

Nailstrip Hiland Tray is a modern wide tray standing seam roofing and walling system, roll formed in long single lengths and secret fixed to roof purlins and wall girts via a simple clip system.

This profile is available in variable widths and can be used for both wall cladding and roofing, supporting Mansard Cap Detailing requirements.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, Metallic, Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain Range and Bronze.