Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Architectural Solutions Logo
Stratco
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Stratco-Nailstrip-Hiland-Tray-Construction
Stratco-Nailstrip-Hiland-Tray-Residential
Stratco-Nailstrip-Hiland-Tray-Blue
Stratco-Nailstrip-Hiland-Tray-Facade
Stratco-Nailstrip-Hiland-Tray-Construction
Stratco-Nailstrip-Hiland-Tray-Residential
Stratco-Nailstrip-Hiland-Tray-Blue
Stratco-Nailstrip-Hiland-Tray-Facade
|

Nailstrip Hiland Tray

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

Stratco’s Nailstrip Hiland Tray is a modern architectural roofing and wall cladding profile with concealed fasteners providing a clean finish with smooth, uncluttered lines. The Nailstrip profile can be secured on plywood substrate installations or can be used to span over timber or steel battens.

  • Product checkTwo rib heights to choose from – 25mm or 38mm.
  • Product checkVariable cover width – 195-340mm.
  • Product checkConcealed fasteners provide a smooth, sleek finish.
  • Product checkWell supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
  • Product checkAustralian Made.
Overview
Description

Sleek, smooth lines and design flexibility with this wide pan profile. Supports Mansard Cap detailing requirements.

Nailstrip Hiland Tray is a modern wide tray standing seam roofing and walling system, roll formed in long single lengths and secret fixed to roof purlins and wall girts via a simple clip system. 

This profile is available in variable widths and can be used for both wall cladding and roofing, supporting Mansard Cap Detailing requirements.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, Metallic, Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain Range and Bronze.

Specifications

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

  • Rib Heigh: 25mm or 38mm
  • Cover Width: 195-340mm
  • BMT: 0.55mm or 0.60mm
  • Fixing Method: Secret Fix
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nailstrip Product Conformity

315.77 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Nailstrip Design Guide

607.44 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Nailstrip Hiland Tray

543.67 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap