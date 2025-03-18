Nailstrip Hiland Tray
Stratco’s Nailstrip Hiland Tray is a modern architectural roofing and wall cladding profile with concealed fasteners providing a clean finish with smooth, uncluttered lines. The Nailstrip profile can be secured on plywood substrate installations or can be used to span over timber or steel battens.
- Two rib heights to choose from – 25mm or 38mm.
- Variable cover width – 195-340mm.
- Concealed fasteners provide a smooth, sleek finish.
- Well supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
- Australian Made.
Overview
Sleek, smooth lines and design flexibility with this wide pan profile. Supports Mansard Cap detailing requirements.
Nailstrip Hiland Tray is a modern wide tray standing seam roofing and walling system, roll formed in long single lengths and secret fixed to roof purlins and wall girts via a simple clip system.
This profile is available in variable widths and can be used for both wall cladding and roofing, supporting Mansard Cap Detailing requirements.
Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, Metallic, Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain Range and Bronze.
- Rib Heigh: 25mm or 38mm
- Cover Width: 195-340mm
- BMT: 0.55mm or 0.60mm
- Fixing Method: Secret Fix