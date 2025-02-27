Logo
Nailstrip Cladding: Simple, fast, and elegant cladding solution

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

Nailstrip Cladding is an easy-to-install, cost-effective cladding system that provides a clean and stylish look with no need for clips or mechanical fixing. Designed for efficiency and durability, it is perfect for both residential and commercial applications.

  • Product checkNo clips required, making installation faster and more efficient.
  • Product checkAvailable in a range of premium materials and finishes.
  • Product checkProvides a contemporary, linear aesthetic.
  • Product checkHigh resistance to wind and environmental conditions.
  • Product checkLow maintenance with superior durability.
Overview
Description

Nailstrip Cladding is a highly functional and visually appealing cladding system designed for quick and hassle-free installation. It features interlocking panels that are simply fixed into place using standard fasteners, eliminating the need for additional clips or complex mechanical fixing systems.

Perfect for both modern residential and commercial designs, Nailstrip Cladding offers a sleek, linear appearance that enhances architectural exteriors. The availability of premium materials such as copper, zinc, aluminium, and pre-painted steel ensures long-term performance with minimal maintenance.

Its straightforward installation and exceptional weather resistance make Nailstrip Cladding a cost-effective and aesthetically superior solution for contemporary buildings.

Specifications

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

  • Panel Width: 180mm – 300mm
  • Panel Length: Customisable
  • Material Options: Copper, Zinc, Aluminium, Unicote Lux Steel
  • Applications: Facades, soffits, residential and commercial projects
  • Weight: Varies based on material selection
Technical Descriptions

  • Quick installation with minimal tools.

  • Suitable for low-maintenance building exteriors.

  • Excellent durability in various climate conditions.

Certifications/Sustainability

  • 100% recyclable materials

  • Energy-efficient and sustainable production process

  • Meets Australian and international fire safety standards

