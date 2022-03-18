Multifunction mortice lock 60mm backset SSS

The A0100SSSM is a versatile commercial grade multifunction mortice lock. With a reversible bolt for universal handing and easy to change functions buttons, this lock can be quickly adapted to suit your application.

The A0100SSSM multifunction case allows easy conversion from a vestibule lock function (inside handle free) to a combination lock function (both handles locked) by a simple external operation. Also includes function to convert lock to anti-lockout.

Specification Information: