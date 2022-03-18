Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Entro Black Logo
Entro
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Entro Multifunction Mortice Lock
Entro Multifunction Mortice Lock

Multifunction mortice lock 60mm backset SSS

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2022

The A0100SSSM is a versatile commercial grade multifunction mortice lock. With a reversible bolt for universal handing and easy to change functions buttons, this lock can be quickly adapted to suit your application.

Overview
Description

The A0100SSSM is a versatile commercial grade multifunction mortice lock. With a reversible bolt for universal handing and easy to change functions buttons, this lock can be quickly adapted to suit your application.

The A0100SSSM multifunction case allows easy conversion from a vestibule lock function (inside handle free) to a combination lock function (both handles locked) by a simple external operation. Also includes function to convert lock to anti-lockout.

Specification Information:

  • Standard 60mm backset
  • Suits standard 570 Cylinders
  • Suits 32-50mm as standard
  • Fire Rated up to 4 Hrs
  • 304SSS Faceplate & Lock Case
  • Available in SSS & MBLK as standard. Other finishes available as special order
  • 25 Year Mechanical Warranty

Contact
Display AddressStrathfield South, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 47, 50 Cosgrove Rd

1300 858 092
Display AddressEpping, VIC

Melbourne Office 12 Newmarket Lane

1300 858 092
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap