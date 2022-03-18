Multifunction mortice lock 60mm backset SSS
The A0100SSSM is a versatile commercial grade multifunction mortice lock. With a reversible bolt for universal handing and easy to change functions buttons, this lock can be quickly adapted to suit your application.
Overview
The A0100SSSM multifunction case allows easy conversion from a vestibule lock function (inside handle free) to a combination lock function (both handles locked) by a simple external operation. Also includes function to convert lock to anti-lockout.
Specification Information:
- Standard 60mm backset
- Suits standard 570 Cylinders
- Suits 32-50mm as standard
- Fire Rated up to 4 Hrs
- 304SSS Faceplate & Lock Case
- Available in SSS & MBLK as standard. Other finishes available as special order
- 25 Year Mechanical Warranty
