Multi-level vehicle lifts

Last Updated on 31 Aug 2018

As inner city residential space becomes more tightly packed, the same space pressures are applied to car parking spaces. Maximising the potential of your apartment development, requires access to multiple parking levels without sacrificing parking slots for space hungry ramps.

Overview
Description

Multiple level apartment building carpark lifts maximise your lettable car parking space

Traffic Flow

Managing smooth flow of multiple vehicle users, Safetech will take the time to understand your site requirements, work in with your traffic consultants and provide advice, making the management of vehicle parking the smoothest aspect of your project.

We will understand your size, control, ventilation and finish requirements and deliver you an optimised solution, from specification through to installation, commissioning.

Our experience as Australia’s largest manufacturer of lifting solutions ensures that you can be confident that your hoist or lift will be reliable, conform to Australian regulations and is backed by an Australian wide support network.

Features and Benefits:

  • Up to 14m and 4 levels
  • Passenger Vehicles and Mixed Use (Light Rigid Truck)
  • Lift style control program including queuing
  • Remote operation options including Infra-Red
  • Ventilation systems

Applications:

  • Multiple apartment buildings
  • Basement carparks

Vehicle Lifts Brochure

9.53 MB

Download
Contact
Wetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Office 14A/65 Elizabeth Street

Morningside, QLD

Queensland Office Level 1, 1, 505 Lytton Road

Mt Waverley, VIC

Victoria Office 1A-21 Lionel Road,

Victoria, VIC

Head Office 39-45 Della Torre Road

1800 674 566
Canning Vale,, WA

Western Australia Office 15-16/64-66 Bannister Road

