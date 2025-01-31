Logo
Creative Windows Guillotine Dinner Table
Creative WIndows Guillotine Floor To Celling Windows
Creative Windows Guillotine Living Room Stair
Creative Windows Guillotine Tree

Motorised guillotine windows and doors

Last Updated on 31 Jan 2025

Motorised guillotine windows have the capability to open up a large area at the touch of a button, increasing airflow, and beautifully linking indoor and outdoor spaces. Motorisation means easy and quick operation, as well as adding sophistication to any project. The oversized sashless can facilitate  6 metres in height and 6 metres width. 

Description

Motorised guillotine windows have the capability to open up a large area at the touch of a button, increasing airflow, and beautifully linking indoor and outdoor spaces.

Motorisation means easy and quick operation, as well as adding sophistication to any project. The oversized sashless can facilitate 6 metres in height and 6 metres width. With this in mind, motorisation is the only option for functionality purposes.

Braeside, VIC

Victoria Office 3/118 Malcolm Road

03 9587 1260
