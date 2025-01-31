Motorised guillotine windows and doors
Last Updated on 31 Jan 2025
Motorised guillotine windows have the capability to open up a large area at the touch of a button, increasing airflow, and beautifully linking indoor and outdoor spaces. Motorisation means easy and quick operation, as well as adding sophistication to any project. The oversized sashless can facilitate 6 metres in height and 6 metres width.
Overview
