Motion sensor exhaust & ventillation fan

Smart, high performance and super quiet

Slim, Compact & Light

A slim profile and compact design make this fan suitable for tight ceiling spaces. It’s also lightweight, for easy installation.

Intelligent Motion Sensor

Equipped with an intelligent Motion Sensor, our ventilating fans can detect human activity and switch on automatically when you enter the room and then switch off again after you leave

Constant Airflow Volume

Our fans are equipped with intelligent technology, allowing them to automatically maintain constant air volume within the fan operating limits, to suit varying external static pressures.

Built-In Run-On Timer

Equipped with a run-on timer, the fan can be configured to either switch off or switch to 24 hour ventilation mode after 15 minutes.

Quiet Operation Low Noise Design

These fans adopt a distinctive Resonance-Noise-Absorption Structure design. This minimises the transmission of noise from blower to exterior to reduce operation noise to incredibly low levels, creating a tranquil and silent environment. The Double Chamber Structure allows noise to be effectively absorbed and reduced between the double orifice and casing.