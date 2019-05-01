Morsø Forno: Outdoor living and cooking
Morsø has created a range of stylish outdoor heating and cooking using cast iron which absorbs and uniformly transfers heat ensuring food is consistently perfectly cooked.
Features & Benefits:
- Feature fire for outdoor living
- Modern and sleek design
- Multifunctional cooking - everything from pizza to fish to slow cooked pulled pork
- A wide range of designer accessories with unique features to compliment the product