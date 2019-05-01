Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Castworks Home Heating Specialists Logo Red and Gray
Castworks
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Castworks Morso Forno Terra
Castworks Morso Grill Table BBQ
Castworks Morso Forno Outdoor Cast Iron Heater and Cooker
Castworks Morso Forno Stylish Cast Iron Outdoor Heating and Cooker
Castworks Morso Forno Terra
Castworks Morso Grill Table BBQ
Castworks Morso Forno Outdoor Cast Iron Heater and Cooker
Castworks Morso Forno Stylish Cast Iron Outdoor Heating and Cooker

Morsø Forno: Outdoor living and cooking

Last Updated on 01 May 2019

Morsø has created a range of stylish outdoor heating and cooking using cast iron which absorbs and uniformly transfers heat ensuring food is consistently perfectly cooked.

Overview
Description

Morsø has created a range of stylish outdoor heating and cooking using cast iron which absorbs and uniformly transfers heat ensuring food is consistently perfectly cooked. The products are equally at home as an outdoor oven or a real wood fire.

Features & Benefits:

  • Feature fire for outdoor living
  • Modern and sleek design
  • Multifunctional cooking - everything from pizza to fish to slow cooked pulled pork
  • A wide range of designer accessories with unique features to compliment the product

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Castworks Morso Gas BBQ

858.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Castworks Morso Living Leaflet AU

915.79 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

12 Fiveways Boulevard

x
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap