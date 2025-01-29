Modulo Panel by Screenwood

Modulo Panel is a new product line which offers a high quality, simple and cost-effective linear solution for wall and ceiling applications in new and existing commercial and residential interiors. These unique tongue and groove internal lining boards are finished in Navurban™ premium timber alternative, engineered using Japanese non-PVC Olefin surface technology and is 3D-embossed to create varying textured woodgrains.

The sculpted profiles of Modulo Panel pre-finished boards have been designed to achieve a unique architectural finish for wall and ceiling linings in commercial, retail, education, hospitality and residential projects. With eight different profiles the Modulo Panel range comes in 14 standard finishes that are UV stable and stain and water resistant.

The MR MDF used in the production of Modulo Panel (Group 3) is E0 and sourced only from PEFC Certified Australian mills. Modulo Panel products have been VOC tested and exceed GBCA requirements for commercial fit outs as well as having fire certification to AS5637.1 valid to NCC Vol 1 BCA 2019.