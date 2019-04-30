ADF: Modern Portuguese wood fires with automatic smoke minimising damper system

Last Updated on 30 Apr 2019

ADF manufacture a range of freestanding and inbuilt modern high quality wood fire heaters with high efficiency and clean lines. Features & benefits include high quality and durable wood fire heaters, unique automatic flue damper that reduces smoke ingress on re-fuelling not to mention the simplistic linear design with hidden door handles and many more.