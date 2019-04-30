Logo
Castworks ADH100B ADF Linea 100B Freestanding Fireplace
Castworks Freestanding Modern Fireplace
Castworks Modern Portugese Wood Fire Heater in Living Space
Castworks Modern Portugese Wood Fire Heater in Living Space with Exposed Brick Wall
Castworks Recessed Wall Fireplace in Modern Home Interior
|

ADF: Modern Portuguese wood fires with automatic smoke minimising damper system

30 Apr 2019

ADF manufacture a range of freestanding and inbuilt modern high quality wood fire heaters with high efficiency and clean lines. Features & benefits include high quality and durable wood fire heaters, unique automatic flue damper that reduces smoke ingress on re-fuelling not to mention the simplistic linear design with hidden door handles and many more.

Overview
Description

ADF manufacture a range of freestanding and inbuilt modern high quality fires with high efficiency and clean lines.

Features & Benefits:

  • High quality and durable wood fire heaters
  • Unique automatic flue damper reduces smoke ingress on re-fuelling
  • Simplistic linear design with hidden door handles
  • clever airwash design to keep glass cleaner
  • optional fans and ducting potential to increase heat transfer
  • a range of different installation options to cater for personal tastes including benches, pedestals, curved log storage or your own design

Contact
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

12 Fiveways Boulevard

