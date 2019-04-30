ADF: Modern Portuguese wood fires with automatic smoke minimising damper system
Last Updated on 30 Apr 2019
ADF manufacture a range of freestanding and inbuilt modern high quality wood fire heaters with high efficiency and clean lines. Features & benefits include high quality and durable wood fire heaters, unique automatic flue damper that reduces smoke ingress on re-fuelling not to mention the simplistic linear design with hidden door handles and many more.
Overview
Description
ADF manufacture a range of freestanding and inbuilt modern high quality fires with high efficiency and clean lines.
Features & Benefits:
- High quality and durable wood fire heaters
- Unique automatic flue damper reduces smoke ingress on re-fuelling
- Simplistic linear design with hidden door handles
- clever airwash design to keep glass cleaner
- optional fans and ducting potential to increase heat transfer
- a range of different installation options to cater for personal tastes including benches, pedestals, curved log storage or your own design