Modern, custom-made curtains

Curtains are a traditional, yet stylish choice for any home. At ABC Blinds, we have a huge range of made-to-measure curtains available online and in-store, all of which come in a variety of popular colours, including grey curtains and white curtains. We also have a variety of fabrics available, each with their own features and unique benefits.

Sheer curtains:

The translucent nature of this fabric allows you to see out, but will protect your private living spaces from the people walking by your windows.

Linen curtains:

Our custom-made curtains are made from 100% pure linen, which is an extremely absorbent fabric, with heat-regulating properties that help keep rooms cool. Linen is also a hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial fabric, ideal for improving the wellbeing of your family.

Velvet curtains:

In addition to their luxurious look and feel, velvet curtains also act as an effective layer of insulation over your windows. When drawn closed, the thick and dense fibres of the fabric can regulate the indoor temperature.

Blackout curtains:

As blockout curtains can keep out light from outside, they’re the perfect window treatments for rooms that require complete light control, such as bedrooms, living rooms and nurseries.

Silk and faux silk curtains:

For a touch of refined elegance, opt for silk curtains. These mid-weight, custom-made curtains hang beautifully over interior windows and create a stunning effect.