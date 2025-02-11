The Mobile Folding Stage by Transtage is one of the fastest and easiest portable stages to set up. The built-in wheels allow for effortless transportation from room to room. Its folding design makes it easy to unfold within 10 seconds, and your stage is ready to use.

Perfect for schools, community halls, corporate events, presentations, and live performances, this stage provides a professional and reliable platform for any event.

Strong and Sturdy Construction

Built for durability and stability, the Mobile Folding Stage features a high-strength steel frame with a robust locking system. The black carpeted surface adds a neat and professional finish to your stage.

Effortless Setup & Mobility

Designed for convenience, the one-piece folding system allows a single person to set up and pack down the stage in minutes. The integrated castor wheels make transport and positioning hassle-free, reducing manual labour.

Modular and Expandable Design

The versatile modular system enables multiple stage units to be connected, allowing for custom configurations to suit different events. Adjustable height options provide further flexibility to create the ideal stage setup.

Compact and Space-Saving Storage

When not in use, the stage folds down into a compact, easy-to-store unit, making it ideal for venues with limited storage space. Its portable design ensures effortless handling and transportation between locations.

Perfect for Various Applications

✔ Schools & Universities – Great for assemblies, graduations, and performances.

✔ Corporate & Hospitality Venues – Ideal for conferences, speeches, and presentations.

✔ Community Halls & Churches – Suitable for ceremonies, events, and worship services.

✔ Concerts & Live Entertainment – A reliable stage for performances, DJs, and bands.

For a durable, portable, and easy-to-use staging solution, choose the Mobile Folding Stage by Transtage.

Contact us today for a free quote!