Black Tap
Black Tap Image 2
Mizu Drift Dual Function Sensor Basin Mixer Brushed Gold
Mizu Drift Dual Function Sensor Basin Mixer Brushed Gold 2
Nickle Tap
Nickle Tap Image 2
Mizu Drift dual function sensor basin mixer

Last Updated on 02 May 2022

Continuing the trend that Autoflo are establishing with functional electronic tapware for domestic and residential use, the Mizu Drift dual function sensor basin mixer is a stylish and sophisticated design for modern bathrooms.

Overview
Description

Incorporating hot and cold mixing, along with independently activated wave on/wave off/timed sensor functionality, the Mizu Drift brings together practicality, hygiene, style and convenience into the bathroom, aligning with rest-of-home use of technology and convenience, being one of the emerging and continuing trends in modern home design.

The Mizu Drift dual function sensor basin mixer is available in battery and mains operation, and in standard finishes of chrome, brushed nickel, brushed gold and matte black.

Exclusive to Reece.

Contact
Display AddressBrunswick, VIC

Victoria Office 403 Victoria Street

