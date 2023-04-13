Hi Tech Lockers offers a comprehensive range of mini lockers, admin-control mini lockers, mobile phone lockers and keyless lockers. The availability of so many options ensures that you will be able to find mini lockers to suit your storage needs and budget.

Our Mini Lockers are 100% manufactured in Australia with a strong focus on an Australian supply chain.

Mini Locker features

Australian Made from heavy gauge steel. 100% Bluescope steel with up to 20% recycled materials.

A wide range of designer perforation patterns and louvre options for ventilation and aesthetics.

Wall mountable.

Welded frame provides strength and stability.

Exceptional colour range with hundreds of possible configurations.

Supplied fully assembled.

Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty.



Locking

The standard locking options are key cam with optional master key, or provision for padlock. However, we specialise in a wide range of locking solutions including:

Mechanical dial locks, both public and single user access

Digital code locks, both public and single user access

Automatic timed unlock options

Remote Allocation locking

RFID smartcard

Bilock high-security locking



Mini Lockers are a versatile locker that has found success in many industries including schools where storage solutions for phones are required due to phone bans; hospitality and retail, for staff phones; even the defence force, where phone storage is needed when entering high security areas.

Call Hi Tech Lockers today to discuss your mini locker needs!