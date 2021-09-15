Logo
Midnight NeXT Generation (MNXT): UV stable, elegant and available in multiple depths

Last Updated on 15 Sep 2021

Our popular NeXT Generation grates are now in midnight black and fully UV stable, to withstand the harsh Australian UV conditions. They are a work of art for maximising practicality while maintaining a high-end aesthetic. Our products are from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability.

Overview
Description

Our popular NeXT Generation grates are now in midnight black and fully UV stable, to withstand the harsh Australian UV conditions. They are a work of art for maximising practicality while maintaining a high-end aesthetic.

Some of their GRATE features:

  • No tracking, to ensure the separation of wet and dry surfaces.
  • Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and even interchange with other styles of grate.
  • Perfect for indoor and outdoor applications.
  • Available in three depths (14mm, 26mm and 35mm)
  • NXT 14mm is so slim that it does not require bedding.

At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.

