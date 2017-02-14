Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Methven
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Methven Blaze Plate Mount Basin Mixer with 200mm Spout, Matte Black
Methven Glide Basin Mixer, Matte Black
Methven Krome Twin Shower System, Matte Black
Methven Rere Twin Shower System and Blaze Tapware, Matte Black
Methven Blaze Plate Mount Basin Mixer with 200mm Spout, Matte Black
Methven Glide Basin Mixer, Matte Black
Methven Krome Twin Shower System, Matte Black
Methven Rere Twin Shower System and Blaze Tapware, Matte Black

Methven matte black: Timeless sophistication

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2017

Striking and timeless, Methven matte black showers and tapware continue to make a statement in any bathroom. While chrome trends will never completely go out of vogue, matte black too is enduring in its popularity and here to stay. Matte black is perfect if you are looking to add a sleek and stylish addition to your kitchen, bathroom or laundry. It’s versatile and timeless characteristics finish off any design, whether it be cool monochrome, stone or warm timber.

Overview
Description

Striking and timeless, Methven matte black showers and tapware continue to make a statement in any bathroom. While chrome trends will never completely go out of vogue, matte black too is enduring in its popularity and here to stay. Matte black is perfect if you are looking to add a sleek and stylish addition to your kitchen, bathroom or laundry. It’s versatile and timeless characteristics finish off any design, whether it be cool monochrome, stone or warm timber.

Methven offers an assortment of classic statement pieces in matte black to create moody overtones, balance a large space or add a special feature.

Additionally, the durable matte black finish diminishes the appearance of fingerprints and watermarks, making them less visible than stainless steel or chrome. Methven tapware is easy to maintain and will provide you with years of use and timeless style, backed by a 5-year finishes warranty.

Contact
Display AddressReservoir, VIC

59-61 Banbury Rd

1800 035 330
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap