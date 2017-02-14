Striking and timeless, Methven matte black showers and tapware continue to make a statement in any bathroom. While chrome trends will never completely go out of vogue, matte black too is enduring in its popularity and here to stay. Matte black is perfect if you are looking to add a sleek and stylish addition to your kitchen, bathroom or laundry. It’s versatile and timeless characteristics finish off any design, whether it be cool monochrome, stone or warm timber.

Methven offers an assortment of classic statement pieces in matte black to create moody overtones, balance a large space or add a special feature.

Additionally, the durable matte black finish diminishes the appearance of fingerprints and watermarks, making them less visible than stainless steel or chrome. Methven tapware is easy to maintain and will provide you with years of use and timeless style, backed by a 5-year finishes warranty.