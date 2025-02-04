Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bondor Metecno Logo
Bondor Metecno
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Metecno Concrete Pedestrian Underpass Side Stairs
Metecno Exterior Building White Louvres
Metecno Exterior High-Rise Apartment Block
Metecno Residential Plasterboard Living Room
Metecno Underground Concrete Parking Lot
Metecno Concrete Pedestrian Underpass Side Stairs
Metecno Exterior Building White Louvres
Metecno Exterior High-Rise Apartment Block
Metecno Residential Plasterboard Living Room
Metecno Underground Concrete Parking Lot
|

MetecnoTherm® Insulated Board Systems

Last Updated on 04 Feb 2025

MetecnoTherm® is an Australian made rigid thermal insulation board made from a modified polyisocyanurate (PIR) core thermoset between two layers of flexible facings. It is fully compliant to AS/NZ 4859.1 2018 and tested in accordance with AS/NZ 1530.3. MetecnoTherm® is used in a variety of commercial and residential construction applications to deliver optimal thermal and fire resistance outcomes.

Overview
Description

MetecnoTherm®

MetecnoTherm® is an Australian made rigid thermal insulation board made from a modified polyisocyanurate (PIR) core thermoset between two layers of flexible facings. It is fully compliant to AS/NZ 4859.1 2018 and tested in accordance with AS/NZ 1530.3.

MetecnoTherm® is used in a variety of commercial and residential construction applications to deliver optimal thermal and fire resistance outcomes and can also be used in conjunction with plasterboard (PB) and fibre cement (FC) substrates to create a composite wall and ceiling system for rapid buildability. With zero ozone depleting potential and CFC free, MetecnoTherm® is a durable, cost effective and a high-performance insulation solution that can be used to match or exceed all NCC thermal requirements

MetecnoTherm PB®

MetecnoTherm PB® combines the thermal and fire performance of MetecnoTherm® PIR high strength rigid insulation with finished surface of Plasterboard sheeting—ideal for internal soffit and walling installations where access to a cavity to install flexible insulation is not possible.

MetecnoTherm FC®

MetecnoTherm FC® combines the thermal and fire performance of MetecnoTherm® PIR high strength rigid insulation with the durability and weather resistance of FC sheeting—ideal for semi exposed soffit and walling installations where access to a cavity to install flexible insulation is not possible.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
MetecnoTherm Tech Data Sheets

236.84 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap