MetecnoTherm® Insulated Board Systems
Last Updated on 04 Feb 2025
MetecnoTherm® is an Australian made rigid thermal insulation board made from a modified polyisocyanurate (PIR) core thermoset between two layers of flexible facings. It is fully compliant to AS/NZ 4859.1 2018 and tested in accordance with AS/NZ 1530.3. MetecnoTherm® is used in a variety of commercial and residential construction applications to deliver optimal thermal and fire resistance outcomes.
Overview
MetecnoTherm®
MetecnoTherm® is an Australian made rigid thermal insulation board made from a modified polyisocyanurate (PIR) core thermoset between two layers of flexible facings. It is fully compliant to AS/NZ 4859.1 2018 and tested in accordance with AS/NZ 1530.3.
MetecnoTherm® is used in a variety of commercial and residential construction applications to deliver optimal thermal and fire resistance outcomes and can also be used in conjunction with plasterboard (PB) and fibre cement (FC) substrates to create a composite wall and ceiling system for rapid buildability. With zero ozone depleting potential and CFC free, MetecnoTherm® is a durable, cost effective and a high-performance insulation solution that can be used to match or exceed all NCC thermal requirements
MetecnoTherm PB®
MetecnoTherm PB® combines the thermal and fire performance of MetecnoTherm® PIR high strength rigid insulation with finished surface of Plasterboard sheeting—ideal for internal soffit and walling installations where access to a cavity to install flexible insulation is not possible.
MetecnoTherm FC®
MetecnoTherm FC® combines the thermal and fire performance of MetecnoTherm® PIR high strength rigid insulation with the durability and weather resistance of FC sheeting—ideal for semi exposed soffit and walling installations where access to a cavity to install flexible insulation is not possible.
Downloads
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300