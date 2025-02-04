MetecnoTherm® Insulated Board Systems

MetecnoTherm®

MetecnoTherm® is an Australian made rigid thermal insulation board made from a modified polyisocyanurate (PIR) core thermoset between two layers of flexible facings. It is fully compliant to AS/NZ 4859.1 2018 and tested in accordance with AS/NZ 1530.3.

MetecnoTherm® is used in a variety of commercial and residential construction applications to deliver optimal thermal and fire resistance outcomes and can also be used in conjunction with plasterboard (PB) and fibre cement (FC) substrates to create a composite wall and ceiling system for rapid buildability. With zero ozone depleting potential and CFC free, MetecnoTherm® is a durable, cost effective and a high-performance insulation solution that can be used to match or exceed all NCC thermal requirements

MetecnoTherm PB®

MetecnoTherm PB® combines the thermal and fire performance of MetecnoTherm® PIR high strength rigid insulation with finished surface of Plasterboard sheeting—ideal for internal soffit and walling installations where access to a cavity to install flexible insulation is not possible.

MetecnoTherm FC®

MetecnoTherm FC® combines the thermal and fire performance of MetecnoTherm® PIR high strength rigid insulation with the durability and weather resistance of FC sheeting—ideal for semi exposed soffit and walling installations where access to a cavity to install flexible insulation is not possible.