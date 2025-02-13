MetecnoSpan® is a roofing system that combines the roofing, insulation and ceiling in one roof panel with a fire-retardant Polyisocyanurate (PIR) core. MetecnoSpan® is Factory Mutual approved (4880, 4881 & 4471) and is recommended where Factory Mutual approved products are required for insurance purposes. MetecnoSpan® is capable of long spans and high thermal performance and is used mainly in commercial and industrial roofing applications.

MetecnoSpan® offers superior thermal performance, which current built-up conventional roofing systems cannot match. By adjusting panel thickness, MetecnoSpan® can exceed BCA Part J compliance, allowing property owners to have more options, providing superior and ongoing energy efficiency. As a single component system it reduces site installation time by as much as 50%, saving property owners and retailers time and allowing them to generate vital cash flow from their property investments, weeks or months earlier.

MetecnoSpan® provides the following benefits: