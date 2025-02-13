Logo
MetecnoSpan® is a roofing system that combines the roofing, insulation and ceiling in one roof panel with a fire-retardant Polyisocyanurate (PIR) core. MetecnoSpan® is Factory Mutual approved (4880, 4881 & 4471) and is recommended where Factory Mutual approved products are required for insurance purposes.

MetecnoSpan® is a roofing system that combines the roofing, insulation and ceiling in one roof panel with a fire-retardant Polyisocyanurate (PIR) core. MetecnoSpan® is Factory Mutual approved (4880, 4881 & 4471) and is recommended where Factory Mutual approved products are required for insurance purposes. MetecnoSpan® is capable of long spans and high thermal performance and is used mainly in commercial and industrial roofing applications.

MetecnoSpan® offers superior thermal performance, which current built-up conventional roofing systems cannot match. By adjusting panel thickness, MetecnoSpan® can exceed BCA Part J compliance, allowing property owners to have more options, providing superior and ongoing energy efficiency. As a single component system it reduces site installation time by as much as 50%, saving property owners and retailers time and allowing them to generate vital cash flow from their property investments, weeks or months earlier.

MetecnoSpan® provides the following benefits:

  • BCA Part J compliance
  • Fast, simple, safe install techniques allowing easy compliance checks
  • Excellent fire safety credentials – FM Approved
  • Environmentally responsible systems – Zero ODP, reduced carbon emissions
  • Energy efficient performance reducing costs over the life of the building
  • Composite panel strength allowing reduced structural costs
  • Durable construction, long life cycle and extensive warranty support
  • Insulation maintains its integrity over time
  • Lightweight alternative to masonry construction
  • Quicker installation times allowing property owners and retailers to generate vital cash flow

Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
