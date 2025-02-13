MetecnoSpan®: State-of-the-art feature roofing solution Bondor
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025
MetecnoSpan® is a roofing system that combines the roofing, insulation and ceiling in one roof panel with a fire-retardant Polyisocyanurate (PIR) core. MetecnoSpan® is Factory Mutual approved (4880, 4881 & 4471) and is recommended where Factory Mutual approved products are required for insurance purposes.
Overview
MetecnoSpan® is a roofing system that combines the roofing, insulation and ceiling in one roof panel with a fire-retardant Polyisocyanurate (PIR) core. MetecnoSpan® is Factory Mutual approved (4880, 4881 & 4471) and is recommended where Factory Mutual approved products are required for insurance purposes. MetecnoSpan® is capable of long spans and high thermal performance and is used mainly in commercial and industrial roofing applications.
MetecnoSpan® offers superior thermal performance, which current built-up conventional roofing systems cannot match. By adjusting panel thickness, MetecnoSpan® can exceed BCA Part J compliance, allowing property owners to have more options, providing superior and ongoing energy efficiency. As a single component system it reduces site installation time by as much as 50%, saving property owners and retailers time and allowing them to generate vital cash flow from their property investments, weeks or months earlier.
MetecnoSpan® provides the following benefits:
- BCA Part J compliance
- Fast, simple, safe install techniques allowing easy compliance checks
- Excellent fire safety credentials – FM Approved
- Environmentally responsible systems – Zero ODP, reduced carbon emissions
- Energy efficient performance reducing costs over the life of the building
- Composite panel strength allowing reduced structural costs
- Durable construction, long life cycle and extensive warranty support
- Insulation maintains its integrity over time
- Lightweight alternative to masonry construction
- Quicker installation times allowing property owners and retailers to generate vital cash flow
Downloads
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300