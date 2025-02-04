MetecnoKasset®: The revolutionary new insulated facade system
Last Updated on 04 Feb 2025
MetecnoKasset® system can be used as a curtain wall system while installed from inside the building and offers a range of improved thermal properties. The system evolved from a need for safer working conditions for local builders and cost-saving measures for developers which can then be passed on to end users.
Overview
MetecnoKasset® provides an easy to install and affordable alternative to tilt panels, its narrow wall profile providing more floor space than traditional concrete tilt ups.
The system also offers a major reduction in dead loads on the floor and ceiling, reducing the impact and weight on lower floors and the building as a whole.
MetecnoKasset® Advantages
- Build, clad and insulate all in one
- AS/NZS 4284:2008 Building Façade Testing (Structural SLS, Air Infiltration, Water Penetration, Structural ULS) Tested to AS 5113 – External wall and Fire Spread requirements
- Prefab sections delivered direct to site
- No need for perimeter scaffolding. Installed over the handrails or behind the screens
- Registered Design and Regulation 1507: Certificate of Compliance
- Testing and Engineering in Australia by Ian Bennie & Associates & Inhabit Group
- Suitable for low- and high-rise buildings (wind rated up to 250m)
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300