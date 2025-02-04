Logo
MetecnoKasset Insulated Facade System
MetecnoKasset Insulated Facade System Commercial Exterior
MetecnoKasset Insulated Facade System Glass
MetecnoKasset Insulated Facade System Multi Residential Building
MetecnoKasset Insulated Facade System Multi Residential Exterior
|

MetecnoKasset®: The revolutionary new insulated facade system

Last Updated on 04 Feb 2025

MetecnoKasset® system can be used as a curtain wall system while installed from inside the building and offers a range of improved thermal properties. The system evolved from a need for safer working conditions for local builders and cost-saving measures for developers which can then be passed on to end users.

Overview
Description

MetecnoKasset® provides an easy to install and affordable alternative to tilt panels, its narrow wall profile providing more floor space than traditional concrete tilt ups.

The system also offers a major reduction in dead loads on the floor and ceiling, reducing the impact and weight on lower floors and the building as a whole.

MetecnoKasset® Advantages

  • Build, clad and insulate all in one
  • AS/NZS 4284:2008 Building Façade Testing (Structural SLS, Air Infiltration, Water Penetration, Structural ULS) Tested to AS 5113 – External wall and Fire Spread requirements
  • Prefab sections delivered direct to site
  • No need for perimeter scaffolding. Installed over the handrails or behind the screens
  • Registered Design and Regulation 1507: Certificate of Compliance
  • Testing and Engineering in Australia by Ian Bennie & Associates & Inhabit Group
  • Suitable for low- and high-rise buildings (wind rated up to 250m)

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
