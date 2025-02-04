MetecnoKasset®: The revolutionary new insulated facade system

MetecnoKasset® system can be used as a curtain wall system while installed from inside the building and offers a range of improved thermal properties. The system evolved from a need for safer working conditions for local builders and cost-saving measures for developers which can then be passed on to end users.

MetecnoKasset® provides an easy to install and affordable alternative to tilt panels, its narrow wall profile providing more floor space than traditional concrete tilt ups.

The system also offers a major reduction in dead loads on the floor and ceiling, reducing the impact and weight on lower floors and the building as a whole.

MetecnoKasset® Advantages