MetecnoInspire®: Pre-insulated architectural facade system Bondor

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

MetecnoInspire® is an insulated architectural façade system offering architects and designers an inspiring palette of colours, attractive surface profiles and exceptional thermal performance. Enabling expressive modern design and functional construction techniques, MetecnoInspire® is an ideal solution for inspired façade and walling designs.

Overview
Description
  • MetecnoInspire® is an insulated architectural façade system offering architects and designers a modern, inspiring palette of colours, attractive surface profiles while providing exceptional thermal performance.
  • MetecnoInspire® offers design flexibility and its simplicity allows more time for design creativity through simplifying and streamlining the design process.
  • MetecnoInspire® comprises of a PIR core continuously formed between two skins of COLORBOND® steel, with a unique hidden-fix system concealing fasteners from sight, creating a flush and aesthetically pleasing finish.
  • MetecnoInspire® creates an exceptionally strong and durable, fire–retardant insulated panel that can be used in a variety of applications including external façades, internal walling and partition walls.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
MetecnoInspire Information Guide

847.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MetecnoInspire Specification Sheets

74.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MetecnoInspire Technical Data Sheets

836.45 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MetecnoInspire Certificate of Conformity

539.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Metecnoinspire Safety Data Sheet

241.47 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bondor Bushfire Advisory Note-IGNL

8.51 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
