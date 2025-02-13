MetecnoInspire®: Pre-insulated architectural facade system Bondor
MetecnoInspire® is an insulated architectural façade system offering architects and designers an inspiring palette of colours, attractive surface profiles and exceptional thermal performance. Enabling expressive modern design and functional construction techniques, MetecnoInspire® is an ideal solution for inspired façade and walling designs.
Overview
- MetecnoInspire® is an insulated architectural façade system offering architects and designers a modern, inspiring palette of colours, attractive surface profiles while providing exceptional thermal performance.
- MetecnoInspire® offers design flexibility and its simplicity allows more time for design creativity through simplifying and streamlining the design process.
- MetecnoInspire® comprises of a PIR core continuously formed between two skins of COLORBOND® steel, with a unique hidden-fix system concealing fasteners from sight, creating a flush and aesthetically pleasing finish.
- MetecnoInspire® creates an exceptionally strong and durable, fire–retardant insulated panel that can be used in a variety of applications including external façades, internal walling and partition walls.
Downloads
MetecnoInspire Information Guide
847.7 KB
MetecnoInspire Specification Sheets
74.61 KB
MetecnoInspire Technical Data Sheets
836.45 KB
MetecnoInspire Certificate of Conformity
539.34 KB
Metecnoinspire Safety Data Sheet
241.47 KB
Bondor Bushfire Advisory Note-IGNL
8.51 MB
