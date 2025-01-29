Logo
Select Staging Concept Melba Curved Full View
Select Staging Concept Melba Front View
Select Staging Concept MELBA QUATTRO Fold Roll Choir School
Select Staging Concept Melba Setting Up Stage
Select Staging Concept Melba Side View
Select Staging Concept Melba Stage Folded
Select Staging Concept Melba Stage Folded Front View
Select Staging Concept Melba Steps

Voices Soar With MELBA Fold and Roll Choir Riser

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser is a proven popular “Made In Australia” certified addition to our range of Portable Tiered Stage Systems. MELBA is an ingenious solution for an efficiently simple mobile Choir Riser sought after by Theatrical, Musical, Community, Hospitality, Event and Educational industries in every Australian state.

Overview
Description

The MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser is a proven popular “Made In Australia” certified addition to our range of Portable Tiered Stage Systems.

MELBA is an ingenious solution for an efficiently simple mobile Choir Riser sought after by Theatrical, Musical, Community, Hospitality, Event and Educational industries in every Australian state.

Maximising on the proven design strength of our DIVA Fold & Roll, the MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser’s unique built-in Trolley design eliminates dangerous pinch points and the need for heavy lifting.

This makes the MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser extremely user friendly - only requiring one person to operate the complete Choir Riser unit – an excellent solution for organisations with a smaller work force.

Features and benefits:

  • MELBA Choir Risers have 4 generously proportioned riser decks 2400 x 400mm in size
  • Riser Podiums -200, 400, 600 & 800mm in height
  • Up to 6 performers per tier x 4 tiers = approx. 24 performers – plus another row of performers on ground level if required
  • The main body of risers is constructed in 1 complete safe easy to use unit with built-in Trolley Base
  • The only removable components are the Safety Hand Rails - 2 removable safety side Rails and 1 safety rear Hand Rail; all rails are quickly and easily affixed finger tight to the assembled Choir Riser using our T Bolt with Wheel attachments; when not in use all Rails are simply stored on rear hooks
  • Riser Decks are constructed with MAXI Hex 18mm Ply with an Anti-Slip film surface
  • The MELBA is easily wheeled into place and assembled by one person
  • The MELBA Fold & Roll is a compact, manoeuvrable Portable Choir Riser specifically designed to fit standard building configurations (will fit through a domestic doorway)
  • MELBA may be used singularly, or join multiple Units together in a straight or curved configuration
  • Stores vertically in only 2.4 X 0.8m of floor space
  • Ten Year Warranty on Parts and Labour
  • Weight 150kg
  • Australian owned, designed and manufactured

Australian-Made-Owned-full-colour-logo.jpg

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Custom Stages Brochure

177.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MELBA F and R Brochure

271.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Permanent Staging Systems Brochure

239.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Concepts Handbook Aug 2022

3.81 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Adjustable Height Legs

578.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Carpet and Timber Colours flyer

4.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Curtain Brochure

199.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Fright

768.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Step Units Brochure

142.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Storage Trolley Kit Flyer

394.79 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLilydale, VIC

22 Industry Court

1300 778 243
