Voices Soar With MELBA Fold and Roll Choir Riser

The MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser is a proven popular “Made In Australia” certified addition to our range of Portable Tiered Stage Systems.

MELBA is an ingenious solution for an efficiently simple mobile Choir Riser sought after by Theatrical, Musical, Community, Hospitality, Event and Educational industries in every Australian state.

Maximising on the proven design strength of our DIVA Fold & Roll, the MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser’s unique built-in Trolley design eliminates dangerous pinch points and the need for heavy lifting.

This makes the MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser extremely user friendly - only requiring one person to operate the complete Choir Riser unit – an excellent solution for organisations with a smaller work force.

Features and benefits: