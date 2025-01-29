Voices Soar With MELBA Fold and Roll Choir Riser
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
The MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser is a proven popular “Made In Australia” certified addition to our range of Portable Tiered Stage Systems. MELBA is an ingenious solution for an efficiently simple mobile Choir Riser sought after by Theatrical, Musical, Community, Hospitality, Event and Educational industries in every Australian state.
Overview
The MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser is a proven popular “Made In Australia” certified addition to our range of Portable Tiered Stage Systems.
MELBA is an ingenious solution for an efficiently simple mobile Choir Riser sought after by Theatrical, Musical, Community, Hospitality, Event and Educational industries in every Australian state.
Maximising on the proven design strength of our DIVA Fold & Roll, the MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser’s unique built-in Trolley design eliminates dangerous pinch points and the need for heavy lifting.
This makes the MELBA Fold & Roll Choir Riser extremely user friendly - only requiring one person to operate the complete Choir Riser unit – an excellent solution for organisations with a smaller work force.
Features and benefits:
- MELBA Choir Risers have 4 generously proportioned riser decks 2400 x 400mm in size
- Riser Podiums -200, 400, 600 & 800mm in height
- Up to 6 performers per tier x 4 tiers = approx. 24 performers – plus another row of performers on ground level if required
- The main body of risers is constructed in 1 complete safe easy to use unit with built-in Trolley Base
- The only removable components are the Safety Hand Rails - 2 removable safety side Rails and 1 safety rear Hand Rail; all rails are quickly and easily affixed finger tight to the assembled Choir Riser using our T Bolt with Wheel attachments; when not in use all Rails are simply stored on rear hooks
- Riser Decks are constructed with MAXI Hex 18mm Ply with an Anti-Slip film surface
- The MELBA is easily wheeled into place and assembled by one person
- The MELBA Fold & Roll is a compact, manoeuvrable Portable Choir Riser specifically designed to fit standard building configurations (will fit through a domestic doorway)
- MELBA may be used singularly, or join multiple Units together in a straight or curved configuration
- Stores vertically in only 2.4 X 0.8m of floor space
- Ten Year Warranty on Parts and Labour
- Weight 150kg
- Australian owned, designed and manufactured
Downloads
Custom Stages Brochure
177.75 KB
MELBA F and R Brochure
271.58 KB
Permanent Staging Systems Brochure
239.93 KB
Select Concepts Handbook Aug 2022
3.81 MB
Select Staging Concepts Adjustable Height Legs
578.67 KB
Select Staging Concepts Carpet and Timber Colours flyer
4.09 MB
Stage Curtain Brochure
199.92 KB
Stage Fright
768.63 KB
Step Units Brochure
142.81 KB
Storage Trolley Kit Flyer
394.79 KB