MAXIMUS™ 33
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025
Strong, timeless roofing and walling profile, Maximus cladding features a deeper corrugated profile for increased strength and impact resistance. The timeless appeal of corrugated steel ensures Maximus is a modern classic.
- Long spanning.
- Increased strength due to the deeper corrugations.
- Increased water carrying capacity due to the deeper corrugations.
- Well supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
- Australian Made
Overview
The Maximus profile is a high-performance corrugated profile suitable for roofing and walling available in two rib heights. It’s corrugated, but better.
Maximus 33’s versatility is unparallelled, providing protection, performance and aesthetics for all projects including those that are curved in plan.
Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, Zincalume®.
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025
- Cover Width: 614mm, 737mm
- Rib Heigh: 33mm
- Minimum Roof Pitch: 2°