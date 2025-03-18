Logo
Stratco-Maximus-33-Aerial-Photo
Stratco-Maximus-33-Residential
Stratco-Maximus-33-Miami-Aquatic-Centre-Night
Stratco-Maximus-33-Miami-Aquatic-Centre
MAXIMUS™ 33

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

Strong, timeless roofing and walling profile, Maximus cladding features a deeper corrugated profile for increased strength and impact resistance. The timeless appeal of corrugated steel ensures Maximus is a modern classic.

  • Product checkLong spanning.
  • Product checkIncreased strength due to the deeper corrugations.
  • Product checkIncreased water carrying capacity due to the deeper corrugations.
  • Product checkWell supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
  • Product checkAustralian Made
Overview
Description

The Maximus profile is a high-performance corrugated profile suitable for roofing and walling available in two rib heights. It’s corrugated, but better.

Maximus 33’s versatility is unparallelled, providing protection, performance and aesthetics for all projects including those that are curved in plan.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, Zincalume®.

Specifications

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

  • Cover Width: 614mm, 737mm
  • Rib Heigh: 33mm
  • Minimum Roof Pitch: 2°
DrawingBrochure
MAXIMUS™ 22 & 33 Design Guide: Roofing and Walling

1.57 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MAXIMUS™ 33 Inspiration

1.39 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MAXIMUS™ 33 Design Guide

1.37 MB

Download
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
