Stratco-Maximus-22-Reception
Stratco-Maximus-22-Roof
Stratco-Maximus-22-Residential
|

MAXIMUS™ 22

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

Strong, timeless roofing and walling profile, Maximus 22 is the ultimate in multi use – as it can also be used for interiors. When it comes to roofing, its low pitch ability makes it a suitable choice for heritage projects.

  • Product checkLong spanning.
  • Product checkIncreased strength due to the deeper corrugations.
  • Product checkIncreased water carrying capacity due to the deeper corrugations.
  • Product checkSuitable for Heritage application; available in traditional materials.
  • Product checkWell supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
  • Product checkAustralian Made
Description

The Maximus profile is a high performance corrugated profile suitable for roofing and walling.

Timeless roofing and wall cladding profile, Maximus 22 brings enhanced performance to the Australian workhorse; 16mm corrugated iron. Maximus 22 increased corrugation depth allows for lower pitch, increased spans, and stands up better to foot traffic.

Matching the traditional 3” profile makes Maximus 22 the perfect profile for Heritage re-roofing applications.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, , Zincalume® and traditional Galvanised Z600.

  • Cover Width: 686mm, 762mm
  • Rib Heigh: 22mm
  • Minimum Roof Pitch: 3°
MAXIMUS™ 22 & 33 Design Guide: Roofing and Walling

1.57 MB

MAXIMUS™ 22

3.93 MB

Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
