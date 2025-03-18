MAXIMUS™ 22
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025
Strong, timeless roofing and walling profile, Maximus 22 is the ultimate in multi use – as it can also be used for interiors. When it comes to roofing, its low pitch ability makes it a suitable choice for heritage projects.
- Long spanning.
- Increased strength due to the deeper corrugations.
- Increased water carrying capacity due to the deeper corrugations.
- Suitable for Heritage application; available in traditional materials.
- Well supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
- Australian Made
Overview
The Maximus profile is a high performance corrugated profile suitable for roofing and walling.
Timeless roofing and wall cladding profile, Maximus 22 brings enhanced performance to the Australian workhorse; 16mm corrugated iron. Maximus 22 increased corrugation depth allows for lower pitch, increased spans, and stands up better to foot traffic.
Matching the traditional 3” profile makes Maximus 22 the perfect profile for Heritage re-roofing applications.
Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, , Zincalume® and traditional Galvanised Z600.
- Cover Width: 686mm, 762mm
- Rib Heigh: 22mm
- Minimum Roof Pitch: 3°