The Maximus profile is a high performance corrugated profile suitable for roofing and walling.

Timeless roofing and wall cladding profile, Maximus 22 brings enhanced performance to the Australian workhorse; 16mm corrugated iron. Maximus 22 increased corrugation depth allows for lower pitch, increased spans, and stands up better to foot traffic.

Matching the traditional 3” profile makes Maximus 22 the perfect profile for Heritage re-roofing applications.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, , Zincalume® and traditional Galvanised Z600.