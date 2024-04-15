Matte Yellow Gold Slimline Tile Insert 21 (MYGSTI21): The world's thinnest grate, now available in GOLD!

You asked - we listened!

The world's thinnest tile insert, only 21mm deep, is now available in our Matte Yellow Gold finish!

Our Slimline Tile Insert 21 is perfect for builds and renovations with height requirements, making it easier to achieve your falls. All manufactured with UV stablility and backed by a 25 year warranty against fading as well as a Lifetime Rustproof Warranty, these grates are ideal for indoor and outdoor projects, offering a practical and customisable drainage solution. Some of the GRATEST features and benefits this tile insert has include:

Being the thinnest tile insert available in the world, it's perfect for builds and renovations with height requirements making it easier to achieve your falls

Easy to cut onsite for desired length - Easy Roll-Out system, designed for easy cleaning and maintenance

UV stable, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor installation

The waste outlet can be positioned anywhere along the bottom tray (the recommended outlet size for this grate is either our 72mm and 80mm)

Can be installed in places such as bathrooms and on balcony's At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and even more durability.

And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.