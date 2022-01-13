Matte Gold Range (MYGNXT14, 26 and MYGSTI): UV stable, luxurious and available in slotted or tile insert formats
Lauxes Grates popular NeXT Generation and tile insert grates are now in matte gold and fully UV stable; a drainage solution that will maximise the practicality and aesthetics of any property. We make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability.
Overview
Features:
- Matte gold colour that matches perfectly with the latest design trends, and anodised to last for a lifetime.
- No tracking, to ensure the separation of wet and dry surfaces.
- Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and even interchange with other styles of grate.
- Perfect for indoor and outdoor applications.
- Available in two depths (14mm and 26mm) - NXT 14mm is so slim that it does not require bedding.
At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.
