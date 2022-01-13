Logo
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold Bathroom
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold Bathroom Drainage
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold Bathroom Tub
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold Flat Lay
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold Lining Marble Grey Flooring
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold Linings
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold NXT
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold NXT 14
Lauxes Grates Matte Gold NXT 14 Close Up
Matte Gold Range (MYGNXT14, 26 and MYGSTI): UV stable, luxurious and available in slotted or tile insert formats

Last Updated on 13 Jan 2022

Lauxes Grates popular NeXT Generation and tile insert grates are now in matte gold and fully UV stable; a drainage solution that will maximise the practicality and aesthetics of any property. We make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability.

Overview
Description

Our popular NeXT Generation and tile insert grates are now in matte gold and fully UV stable; a drainage solution that will maximise the practicality and aesthetics of any property.

Features:

  • Matte gold colour that matches perfectly with the latest design trends, and anodised to last for a lifetime.
  • No tracking, to ensure the separation of wet and dry surfaces.
  • Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and even interchange with other styles of grate.
  • Perfect for indoor and outdoor applications.
  • Available in two depths (14mm and 26mm) - NXT 14mm is so slim that it does not require bedding.

At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.

Available for pre-order now!

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Matte Gold NeXT Generation 14 Tech Sheet

816.31 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Matte Gold NeXT Generation 26 Tech Sheet

806.19 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Matte Gold Slimline Tile Insert Tech Sheet

816.76 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAshmore City, QLD

Lauxes Grate Head Office PO Box 23

1300 214 510
Display AddressMolendinar, QLD

Lauxes Grate Queensland Warehouse 16 Jade Drive

Display AddressCorio, VIC

Lauxes Grate Victoria Warehouse 189 Station St

Display AddressBellevue, WA

Lauxes Grate West Australia Warehouse U4/ 34 James St

