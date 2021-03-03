Matilda Fireply® is a lightweight, fire-retardant (Group 2 certified) plywood. It is ideal for use as wall and ceiling linings in buildings and projects where improved resistance to fire is required.

Matilda Fireply® is a plywood building material suitable for Class 2-9 buildings as defined in the Building Code of Australia (BCA). In its raw form, Matilda Fireply® is certified in accordance with the relevant Australian Standards to be suitable as wall or ceiling linings in almost all areas of all buildings (Fire Hazard Group Number 2).

Most fire-retardant plywood is treated postproduction, limiting its fire resistance, or relies on intumescent paints and lacquers that require maintenance and negatively impact on appearance and durability. In contrast, Matilda Fireply® is treated with the veneer impregnation method prior to plywood production, making the whole product fire-retardant, not just the exterior.

Matilda Fireply® is designed for use in commercial interiors and other applications where improved resistance to fire is required, such as schools, aged care and health care facilities. It is lightweight, easy-to-machine and offers dimensional stability.

Matilda Fireply® is a superior alternative to fire-retardant (FR) MDF and other non-wood building materials, which have traditionally been used when the highest level of fire resistance is required. Compared to FR MDF, Matilda Fireply® is not only lighter and stronger, but more impact resistant and easier to cut on-site.

In addition to being tested and certified against AS 5637.1:2015 using ISO 9075–2003 as the primary test method, matilda fireply® also has excellent results against AS 1530.3 giving the product scope to be used in applications other than walls and ceilings.

Certified as BCA Fire Hazard Group Number 2 using ISO 9075-2003 (room burn test).

Treated by veneer impregnation prior to plywood production

Lightweight and stable

Doesn’t rely on intumescent paint or lacquer to provide resistance to fire

Low formaldehyde emissions (E0)

100% PEFC Certified



This range of products is the first of its type in Australia – a lightweight, total wood, plywood product with advanced fire retardancy and certified both as Group 2 under the BCA guidelines and as 100% PEFC.