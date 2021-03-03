Matilda Fireply®
Matilda Fireply® is a lightweight, fire-retardant (Group 2 certified) plywood. It is ideal for use as wall and ceiling linings in buildings and projects where improved resistance to fire is required.
Overview
Matilda Fireply® is a plywood building material suitable for Class 2-9 buildings as defined in the Building Code of Australia (BCA). In its raw form, Matilda Fireply® is certified in accordance with the relevant Australian Standards to be suitable as wall or ceiling linings in almost all areas of all buildings (Fire Hazard Group Number 2).
Most fire-retardant plywood is treated postproduction, limiting its fire resistance, or relies on intumescent paints and lacquers that require maintenance and negatively impact on appearance and durability. In contrast, Matilda Fireply® is treated with the veneer impregnation method prior to plywood production, making the whole product fire-retardant, not just the exterior.
Matilda Fireply® is designed for use in commercial interiors and other applications where improved resistance to fire is required, such as schools, aged care and health care facilities. It is lightweight, easy-to-machine and offers dimensional stability.
Matilda Fireply® is a superior alternative to fire-retardant (FR) MDF and other non-wood building materials, which have traditionally been used when the highest level of fire resistance is required. Compared to FR MDF, Matilda Fireply® is not only lighter and stronger, but more impact resistant and easier to cut on-site.
In addition to being tested and certified against AS 5637.1:2015 using ISO 9075–2003 as the primary test method, matilda fireply® also has excellent results against AS 1530.3 giving the product scope to be used in applications other than walls and ceilings.
- Certified as BCA Fire Hazard Group Number 2 using ISO 9075-2003 (room burn test).
- Treated by veneer impregnation prior to plywood production
- Lightweight and stable
- Doesn’t rely on intumescent paint or lacquer to provide resistance to fire
- Low formaldehyde emissions (E0)
- 100% PEFC Certified
This range of products is the first of its type in Australia – a lightweight, total wood, plywood product with advanced fire retardancy and certified both as Group 2 under the BCA guidelines and as 100% PEFC.