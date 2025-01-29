Mass timber: CLT by XLam

XLam – CLT – Mass Timber & Conventional “Hybrid” Construction

XLam is the leading manufacturer and supplier of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) across Australia and New Zealand.

With a state-of-the-art production facility, and a team of in-house experts, XLam has the capacity, capability, and experience to support projects of any scale – across the government, commercial, industrial and residential sectors.

Benefits of CLT

Using XLam CLT improves construction sustainability, increases site efficiency, reduces capital and construction costs, enhances site safety, and improves project R.O.I.

What is CLT?

XLam CLT panels are structural timber panels made with layers of finger jointed Radiata Pine lamellas arranged at right angles to one another, laminated together with a moisture cured polyurethane glue applied to the face under pressure. The 90-degree cross lamination of alternate layers provides dimensional stability, strength, and rigidity.

Panel sizes are available up to 16m x 3.4m and panel thickness is variable depending on load and span. Panel configuration is 3, 5 or 7 layers, with cumulative panel thicknesses between 90mm and 310mm.

XLam technical guides are available, and our technical team works closely with our clients and project partners to provide design and engineering support.

Construction Methodologies

Hybrid Conventional Construction

Our proven approach to conventional construction, adopts a hybrid approach, combining steel and concrete with XLam mass timber CLT panels to enhance sustainability, increase construction speed, improve site safety, and deliver improved project R.O.I.

Mass Timber Construction (MTC)

XLam has the capacity and capability to support mass timber construction for large scale and custom projects with CLT and GLT. XLam MTC is sustainable, efficient, and safe supporting contractors and project owners to achieve enhanced project R.O.I.

Technical Advice & Support

The XLam technical team have supported the successful delivery of projects across all key industry sectors. We draw on a broad base of engineering and construction knowledge and experience to provide advice and support to our clients in the

use of mass timber.

Our advice and technical guides ensure that clients and project partners can optimise the performance of CLT for their project, dealing with considerations such as economical panel sizes, orientation, tolerance for assembly, appearance, durability, buildability, and construction sequencing.

XLam is proud to support our clients and project partners in the use of CLT as efficient, safe, and sustainable building products.