Emona Instruments is a leading Australian supplier of Markforged Industrial 3D Printers and 3D Materials. Markforged is changing the pace of invention with an intuitive additive manufacturing platform, powering engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals worldwide.

Markforged additive manufacturing products seamlessly combine best-in-class machines, software with metal and composite materials. Enabling engineers and designers to fabricate designs into functional parts, more efficiently than ever before.

At Emona Instruments, our inventory of Markforged 3D Printers includes:

The Onyx-One and the Onyx-Pro are the most accessible desktop 3D printers designed uniquely to print beautiful carbon black parts from the comfort of your office. Now your parts can be ready the same day, for a fraction of the price.

The Mark Two is the world’s first desktop 3D printer capable of embedding continuous strand carbon fibre. Offering industrial-grade hardware, cloud-managed software, and engineering-grade materials combine to allow you to print light, strong replacements for machined aluminium.

The Markforged X7 is an industrial 3D printer and the industry’s most powerful fibre composite printer. Robotics, car components, concept models, and prosthetics are all excellent applications. Your models will have a flawless surface finish, and the look of an injection moulded part thanks to layer thicknesses as low as 0.05 mm.

Finally, the Metal X is the world’s first Atomic Diffusion Additive Manufacturing (ADAM) machine. With metal manufacturing, you can print anything, from industrial spare parts, injection moulds, product samples and working prototypes.



Markforged has the most extensive online fleet of industrial 3D printers globally, with integration within many industries, making Markforged 3D printers ideal for:

Improving Automotive manufacturing agility

Unlocking innovative industrial equipment

Optimising Aerospace part production

Enabling the federal and defence government entities to fabricate robust, accurate parts

Driving valuable learning and cutting-edge research through 3D printing safety and accessibility.



Electronic Test & Measuring Instruments

Emona Instruments offers a variety of industry-leading Electronic Test and Measuring Instruments, for all stages of electronics design, manufacturing, repair and education.

Electronic Test & Measuring Instruments are critical equipment used in design, service and education in the electronics industry. Emona’s inventory of Electronic and Test Instruments includes:

Digital Oscilloscopes, benchtop and PC-based up to 2GHz

RF Test Equipment covering spectrum analysers, real time spectrum analysers and RF signal generators to 7.5GHz

Biomedical Test for medical equipment verification and vital signs simulators.

Calibrators for testing the measurement accuracy of electronic equipment.

Data Acquisition Systems both pc-based and stand-alone from single up to hundreds of channels

Electronic Loads up to 18000A

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) for pre-compliance testing

Function Generators & Counters up to 6GHz - Harness & Cable Testers for testing defective or mis-wired cables and harnesses - High Potential (HiPot) Testers for production line testing.

Multimeters from handheld to benchtop models up to 7.5 digits.



Emona’s Test and Measure Instruments are supplied by globally trusted manufacturers, so we know our customers are getting the best. From Rigol, Pico, GW Instek, Aim-TTi, Kikusui, Metrel, Cami Research and Time Electronics, get industry-leading Test and Measurement Instruments at Emona Instruments.