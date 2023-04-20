Designed as a natural evolution of the classic minimalist style, Maku succeeds in having tight, balanced proportions. The intersection of cylindrical shapes and planes delivers an understated elegance.

A cornerstone of the Maku collection are the Maku MK2 handset and rail shower, featuring wide coverage Satinjet® shower technology and a wide coverage for a well-balanced spray, backed by a lifetime warranty.

You can complete the look with matching Maku tapware, featuring a cylindrical look and subtle planes for a simple, elegant look. Options include basin mixers, wall mounted bath spouts, wall mounted mixer with spout, mini shower mixer and shower mixer with Fastlow II.