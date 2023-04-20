Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Methven
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Methven Maku MK2 Range
Methven Maku MK2 Shower Head
Methven Maku MK2 White Bathroom
Methven Maku MK2 Range
Methven Maku MK2 Shower Head
Methven Maku MK2 White Bathroom

Maku: An evolution of minimalist design

Last Updated on 20 Apr 2023

Designed as a natural evolution of the classic minimalist style, Maku succeeds in having tight, balanced proportions. The intersection of cylindrical shapes and planes delivers an understated elegance. A cornerstone of the Maku collection is the Maku MK2 handset and rail shower, featuring wide coverage Satinjet® shower technology and a wide coverage for a well-balanced spray, backed by a lifetime warranty.

Overview
Description

Designed as a natural evolution of the classic minimalist style, Maku succeeds in having tight, balanced proportions. The intersection of cylindrical shapes and planes delivers an understated elegance.

A cornerstone of the Maku collection are the Maku MK2 handset and rail shower, featuring wide coverage Satinjet® shower technology and a wide coverage for a well-balanced spray, backed by a lifetime warranty.

You can complete the look with matching Maku tapware, featuring a cylindrical look and subtle planes for a simple, elegant look. Options include basin mixers, wall mounted bath spouts, wall mounted mixer with spout, mini shower mixer and shower mixer with Fastlow II.

Contact
Display AddressReservoir, VIC

59-61 Banbury Rd

1800 035 330
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap